HCC, Happier Valley Comedy to Offer ‘Establishing Resilience: Building Happiness’

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) is partnering with Pam Victor, president and founder of Happier Valley Comedy, to offer “Establishing Resilience: Building Happiness,” a Zoom workshop on Saturday, April 10 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The cost of the class is $99. To register, visit hcc.edu/happiness.

Victor, a comedian and improv facilitator who prefers the title ‘head of happiness,’ will lead participants on an experiential exploration of happiness and resilience building to enhance their joy and ease at work and home. She will share stress-relieving exercises and techniques to help people bring more well-being, laughter, gratitude, and play into their daily lives.

“Finding more joy in 2021 is a priority for me,” said Michele Cabral, HCC’s executive director of Business, Corporate and Professional Development. “As a participant in Pam’s 30-day ‘Happiness Experiment,’ I can tell you without doubt that this class is for everyone. In this single session, participants will get an introduction into the full program, while Pam shares many useful tips and resources to help people get an uplifting start to the new year.”

Happier Valley Comedy, based in Hadley, is the region’s first and only comedy theater and training program.