HCC Offering Free Manufacturing Training at the End of June

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College is offering a free training program that provides entry-level knowledge and skills for jobs in manufacturing.

Classes start June 21 and run through June 30. All classes meet in person from 9 a.m. to noon at HCC’s downtown location, the Picknelly Adult & Family Education Center, above the Holyoke Transportation Center.

The program will provide entry-level knowledge and skills for employment in the manufacturing sector in the Holyoke area. Classes are geared for students already employed by area companies or looking to gain entry to the industry.

“HCC instructors are teaching what employers want taught,” said Paul Sheehan, HCC special projects coordinator. “We’ve offered the program before and local companies have sent staff to the training.”

The course will cover general manufacturing processes and principles, math skills for manufacturing, problem-solving strategies, an overview of quality control standards, and career expectations and professional behavior. Upon completion, students will receive a certificate from HCC.

The course is offered in collaboration with state Rep. Pat Duffy of Holyoke, who secured a $50,000 line item in the state budget to get the program started.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required to attend on-campus classes at HCC, including those held at PAFEC.

For more information or to sign up, contact Paul Sheehan at [email protected] or fill out the inquiry form online at hcc.edu/manufacturing.