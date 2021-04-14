HCC Opens Registration for Summer, Fall Classes

HOLYOKE — Registration is now open for summer and fall classes at Holyoke Community College (HCC), and that includes approximately 400 classes that will meet on campus for in-person learning beginning Sept. 7.

Summer classes at HCC are being offered in both five-week and seven-week formats: Summer Session I begins June 6 and runs five weeks, Summer Session II begins July 12 and runs five weeks, and HCC’s full summer session runs for seven weeks, with classes starting June 7 and 8.

With the exception of some courses in a few specific academic areas, most summer classes are being offered fully online or in a blended remote format (a combination of scheduled virtual class meetings and online course work).

For the fall 2021 semester, however, HCC plans to add at least 400 classes across the curriculum that will meet on campus at least part time for in-person instruction, with many meeting as much as 100% in person. HCC will also continue to offer fully online classes and blended remote classes for students who might be more comfortable with those options.

“As more residents of Massachusetts are able to be vaccinated throughout the spring and summer, we expect that the spread of COVID-19 will be greatly reduced by fall,” said Mark Hudgik, director of Admissions. “We will still be taking steps to mitigate exposure. For example, masks and social distancing will be required, on-campus class sizes will be smaller, and we will continue to monitor the situation and be prepared to shift to remote learning if necessary. However, we think this is an important step in the return to normal life.”

To maximize available options for students, HCC will continue to offer multiple, flexible start dates during the fall 2021 semester. Full fall-semester classes start Sept. 7 and run for 14 weeks, Fall Start II classes begin Sept. 27 and run for 12 weeks, and Fall Start III classes begin Oct. 27 and run for seven weeks.

“Students can choose from all of the available class modalities as well as start dates to create a schedule that best meets their individual needs,” Hudgik said.

To help prospective students make informed decisions, the HCC Admissions office is holding weekly virtual information sessions on the following Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m.: April 20, April 27, May 4, May 18, and May 25, as well as Tuesday, May 11, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. To register for one of these live Zoom information sessions with an HCC Admissions counselor, visit hcc.edu/visit-campus.

For more information on HCC classes or to enroll, visit hcc.edu/admission or call (413) 552-2321.