HCC Slates Fourth Annual 24-hour Theater Festival for Sept. 28

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) theater alumni, together with students from the HCC Theater Department, will gather for the fourth year in a row to produce an evening of one-act plays written in just 24 hours.

The fourth annual HCC 24-hour theater festival, renamed the HCC Phillips Festival last year in memory of the late HCC drama teacher Leslie Phillips, who inspired the festival’s creation, will be presented on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. in the Leslie Phillips Theater in HCC’s Fine & Performing Arts Building. Participants will first gather on Friday, Sept. 27 in the theater to begin planning and writing the plays to be performed the following night.

Like the previous three festivals, the fourth is a benefit show, and all proceeds will go toward the Leslie Phillips Fund for Theater Arts and Education at Holyoke Community College.

This event was first organized in 2016 by HCC alumni working with Pat Sandoval, HCC Theater professor, as a tribute to Phillips, founder of the HCC drama program, who died in 1988. Phillips played a pivotal role in the formation of HCC’s Theater department and lent her creative talent and intense focus to inspiring students to explore and discover their passion for the performing arts.

Tickets for the show are $15 for general admission and $10 for students, seniors, HCC faculty, and staff. Advance tickets are being sold online at brownpapertickets.com. Search for ‘Phillips Festival.’

Anyone who would like to participate in this year’s festival can contact the HCC Alumni Players at [email protected] or on the HCC Alumni Players Facebook page.