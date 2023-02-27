FIRST Friday in North Adams to Transform into FIRST Bites

NORTH ADAMS — For the March edition of FIRST Friday, North Adams will present FIRST Bites, encouraging visitors to show their support for downtown restaurants and businesses by eating out. Free FIRST Bites buttons can be picked up at Gallery 51 on Friday, March 3. Participating downtown restaurants will offer FIRST Bites specials to people wearing their buttons. In addition:

• Installation Space is throwing a Dance Party Fundraiser from 7 to 10 p.m with beats provided by DJ DUB TC and beer provided by Rising Glass Brewing Co. Attendees are encouraged to pay what they can (cash at the door) to help Installation Space raise money for new equipment.

• Gallery 51 will have an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. for “Layer/Build: Collage Explored,” a group exhibition featuring the work of six collage artists.

• Hearts Pace Tea & Healing Lounge will have live music and mocktails from 6 to 9 p.m.

• Future Lab[s] Gallery will host an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. for “Unexpected Encounters” by artists Anna Vojtech and Maria Denjongpa. Visitors will see the worlds of beauty conjured from their wide travels and spiritual journeys.

• The Plant Connector is hosting a party with DIY seed bombs and bites from 5 to 8 p.m.

• Alison Pebworth will be putting up a new installation at her studio and project space at 40 Eagle St. and inviting visitors to come learn more about what she is up to in North Adams.

For more information, visit nachamber.org/firstfridays.