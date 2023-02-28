HCC to Host Health Careers Open House on March 8

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) will host an open house at its Center for Health Education & Simulation on Wednesday, March 8 for anyone interested in exploring educational programs and careers in healthcare, animal care, or human services.

Visitors to the health-careers open house are welcome to tour HCC’s state-of-the-art health education facility from 4 to 7 p.m. and talk to representatives from the college’s programs in nursing (RN and LPN), radiologic technology, veterinary and animal science, medical assisting, CHW (community health worker), direct care, EMT (emergency medical technician), Foundations of Health (public health), CNA (certified nursing assistant), medical billing and coding, and human services.

The building, located at 404 Jarvis Ave., just off the main HCC campus, is home to the college’s nursing and radiologic technology programs and medical-simulation labs.

There will also be representatives attending from the offices of financial aid, admissions, advising, and workforce development to talk to prospective students about their educational options and career pathways.

“This is an excellent opportunity to explore all of our health majors at one time, see our state-of-the-art simulation labs, meet our faculty and staff, and learn all about our outstanding student support services,” said Dee Wescott, nursing resource coordinator.

Anyone who cannot make it in person can contact Westcott at [email protected] for more information.