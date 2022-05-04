HCC to Mark 75th Anniversary with May 5 Celebration  

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College will mark its 75th anniversary on Thursday with events that celebrate its past, present, and future as the Commonwealth’s oldest community college.

Festivities begin as early as 9 a.m. with special programming from the college radio station, continue throughout the day with student presentations, program tours, exhibitions, open houses, demonstrations, alumni panels, food, music, and dancing, and culminate with a community reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute on Race Street.

All events are free and open to the public.

HCC was founded in September 1946 as Holyoke Graduate School, later changing its name to Holyoke Junior College, and finally Holyoke Community College.

“Our 75th anniversary enables us to celebrate our remarkable past, and provides us an opportunity to define our bright future,” said President Christina Royal. “HCC was built and rebuilt by innovative and resilient individuals, who we are proud to honor as part of our history. That history has laid the foundation for who we are today, and it inspires us to advance excellence, increase equity, and foster innovation for years to come. Our celebration is for our community — past and present — and for the future of HCC.”

Events will take place all around campus and online from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., before concluding at the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute for the community reception, where guests will enjoy food prepared by HCC Culinary Arts students and chefs from MGM Springfield, beverages from White Lion Brewing and Arcpoint Brewing; live music performed by HCC music students and faculty; demonstrations of HCC’s workforce training programs; and brief remarks from current students and HCC alumni.

Community members are encouraged to RSVP for the reception at hcc.edu/75th-event although walk-ins are also welcome.