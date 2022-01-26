HCC Welcomes Evelyn Rivera-Riffenburg as Human Resources Director

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) recently welcomed Evelyn Rivera-Riffenburg as the college’s executive director of Human Resources.

Rivera-Riffenburg has worked in human resources for more than 25 years. She started her career as a personnel assistant and most recently worked as director of human resources for Chicopee Public Schools. Her previous employment featured positions in human resources for the town of Amherst, Medtronic (formerly Covidien), Hot Mama’s Foods, C&S Wholesale Grocers, and Coca-Cola. She is also an adjunct professor at Bay Path University and Western New England University.

“Evelyn brings an impressive array of skills and experience to HCC and to our executive team,” President Christina Royal said. “She has worked throughout her career in recruiting, employee relations, labor relations, training and development, and as a trusted advisor to hourly and management employees. She is particularly experienced in innovating and improving processes and procedures with digital technology to enhance and improve hiring experiences for potential candidates.”

Rivera-Riffenburg began her undergraduate education at HCC before transferring to Baker College, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in human resources management. She holds master’s degrees in communications and information management from Bay Path University and in organizational leadership from Southern New Hampshire University. She is a Society for Human Resources Management certified senior professional, an HCRI senior professional in human resources, and a certified K-12 Title IX coordinator.

“I am super excited to be back here at HCC, where I started my college education,” she said. “I can’t wait to meet everyone.”