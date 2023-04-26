Helix Human Services’ Taste of Margarita Event Returns on May 5

SPRINGFIELD — Helix Human Services, formerly the Children’s Study Home, is bringing back by popular demand its annual Taste of Margarita event. The fifth annual Taste of Margarita will be held on Friday, May 5 at the Glass Room at Elegant Affairs in Springfield from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Margarita samples from a variety of local restaurants, bars, and businesses will be offered to all guests. Attendees will have a chance to vote for their favorite margarita. Votes will be counted, and at the end of the night, “The Best Margarita in the Pioneer Valley” will be awarded.

“I’m excited that we are bringing back this very popular event and looking forward to a fun night with our agency friends, community partners, and supporters, while we raise money to support the children and families we serve,” said Yamilca Nogue, chief Development officer at Helix Human Services. “This is an event you will not want to miss; there will be live music, prizes, raffles, and more. Sponsorship opportunities are still available for anyone who may be interested.”

All proceeds will support children and families served by Helix Human Services throughout the Berkshires, Greater Springfield, and Cape Cod regions enrolled in its residential, educational, or community-based services.

Event sponsors of this year’s Taste of Margarita event include PeoplesBank. To sponsor, register, attend, or donate to the cause, visit helixhumanservices.org or contact Yamilca Nogue at (413) 636-3085 or [email protected].