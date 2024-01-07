Herrell’s Ice Cream to Celebrate Annual Margaritaville Event Jan. 21-28

NORTHAMPTON — The week of Jan. 21-28, Herrell’s Ice Cream in Northampton will celebrate its annual Margaritaville.

Some of the flavors being served this year will be winning flavors from the UMass ice-cream-making competition from the last several years. These flavors have become popular rotating flavors at Herrell’s and are often served during summer months. According to Judy Herrell, “they are the perfect addition to our Margaritaville offerings.”

The Margaritaville flavors this year will include Berry Tequila Tango (UMass), Mango Sorbet, Mango Ice Cream, Coconut Chocolate Chip, Piña Colada, Aloha Sunrise, Key Lime Cream, Sublime (UMass), Strawberry Banana, and Spicy Pineapple Margarita (UMass).