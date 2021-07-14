Country Bank Recognizes President’s Platinum Recipients

WARE — Country Bank, a full-service financial institution serving central and Western Mass., announced the recipients of the 2020 President’s Platinum Award. The bank’s recognition program, “CB Shines”, encourages staff members to be on the lookout for co-workers who embody the bank’s corporate values of Integrity, Service, Teamwork, Excellence, and Prosperity (iSTEP).

Within this program, an employee can receive different levels of recognition: Silver Spotlight (awarded anytime), Gold Star (awarded quarterly) and the President’s Platinum (awarded annually).

The 2020 President’s Platinum award was presented to both Dianna Lussier, Risk Management officer, and Nicholas Thompson, assistant manager, Customer Care Center. “Our staff members are extremely dedicated, knowledgeable and committed to delivering the best service both to their external customers as well as their internal customers”, said Paul Scully, President, and CEO of Country Bank.

“Dianna’s forward-looking and collaborative manner, as well as her willingness to think outside the box and assist others when a problem arises, is noteworthy. In addition, Dianna looks to add value in her cross-divisional relationships, assumes extra duties when needed, and is considerate of other’s opinions”, said Dawn Fleury, first senior vice president, and chief risk officer.

“I am extremely honored and grateful to have been named the co-recipient of the prestigious 2020 President’s Platinum Award,” said Lussier. “Winning this award would not have been possible without my mentors and colleagues’ endless support and encouragement. I have learned to challenge myself and to use successes and setbacks as a way to continually develop my skillset.”

Ashely Swett, Customer Care Center manager, said of Thompson, “ Nick is a driven individual and is committed to improving his skillset by stepping out of his comfort zone and learning new things. He has been recognized for his professionalism and knowledge in retail banking. One of the most notable things about Nick is — he doesn’t shy away from times of friction or discomfort.”

“Being a recipient of the Presidential Platinum Award is such an amazing honor,” said Thompson. “I am thankful to Paul and to Country Bank for all of the opportunities that have been provided to me.”