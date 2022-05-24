Holyoke Community College to Host June 1 Cannabis Careers Fair 

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College will host a cannabis careers fair on June 1, with local and statewide cannabis retailers looking to hire workers in an industry that has eclipsed $3 billion in sales since 2018.

The fair will run from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the PeoplesBank Conference Room on the third floor of the HCC Kittredge Center for Business and Workforce Development on the main HCC campus, 303 Homestead Ave. The HCC Cannabis Education Center is partnering on the fair with Mass CultivatED, a public-private partnership that seeks to empower people negatively impacted by marijuana drug laws through education, job training and legal services.

Among the companies expected to attend are: Canna Provisions, GTI, Milltown Agriculture, MyAnalytics Labs, Trulieve, Affinity, EZ Hire Cannabis, Curaleaf, Pleasantrees, Buudda Brothers, Holyoke Cannabis, and others.

“This is a great opportunity for folks interested in entering the cannabis industry to connect with the companies in our region that are hiring, learn more about the CEC and Mass CultivatED programs, and explore how the cannabis industry can support our region,” said Julia Agron, assistant project coordinator, HCC Cannabis Education Center.

According to the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission, adult use marijuana sales surpassed $3 billion as of May 14. Since the first two retail stores opened in Massachusetts in November 2018, the state industry has grown to 216 marijuana retailers and 11 delivery businesses.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with Holyoke Community College to host this cannabis job fair,” said Ryan Dominguez, executive director for Mass CultivatED. “We are excited to provide students and community members interested in the cannabis industry with an easy and informal way to connect with local companies to learn about different jobs in the cannabis industry as well as educational and free legal programs that they can access. We hope this event will lead to direct hire opportunities and create pathways for us to establish a diverse industry focused on social equity.”

The fair is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring their resumes.

To register for this in-person event, please go to hcc.edu/cannafair-register or call (413) 552-2320.

To learn more, visit cannabiseducationcenter.org or masscultivated.com