Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of April 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
CHICOPEE
Joseph Brian Kolodziej
547 Front St.
$25,676 — Retrofit NFPA 13D system
LEE
Time Warner Cable Northeast LLC
824 Pleasant St.
$1,000,000— Demolition of house down to grade
PITTSFIELD
Ten Fifteen South Street LLC
1015 South St.
$20,917 — Replacing one gas-fired rooftop unit
Cavalier Dartmouth Properties LLC
46 Westminster St.
$35,000 — Remove and replace three-story porch and stairs
SPRINGFIELD
V.J.’s Tires & Rims
282 Locust St.
$16,272 — Erect prefabricated tire storage building
Knox Residences II Limited Partnership
42 Waltham Ave.
$55,000 — Interior demolition for future fit out
Springfield Housing Authority
120 Clyde St.
$1,249,200 — Riverview Apartments modernizations
NM Baron Las Villas LLC
625 Carew St.
$26,064 — Alter 450 square feet of interior existing pharmacy
Restoration Worship Center
1492 Boston Road
$70,000 — Interior demo for future tenant fit out
MGM Springfield Redevelopment LLC
12 MGM Way
$625,000 — Relocation of existing game sense space to the existing M-Life space;
Convert game sense space to a roasted bean coffee shop
Behavioral Health Network
395 Liberty St.
$151,000 — Modification of stair enclosure for elevator
Big Y World Class Market
1090 St. James Ave.
$7,200 — Alter 144 square feet for new self-checkout area
WEST SPRINGFIELD
West Springfield Boys & Girls Club Inc.
615 Main Street
$33,000 — Replace existing aluminum frames and glass in the gymnasium
Stoneridge Realty LLC
1095 Westfield Street
$65,000 — Strip and replace roofing shingles
Stoneridge Realty LLC
1111 Westfield Street
$65,000 — Strip and replace roofing shingles
Springfield Welcome LLC
1119 Riverdale St.
$64,000 — Create wine tasting room in former walk-in cooler
Home Depot USA
179 Daggett Dr.
$8,700 — Removal of vestibule entry exit doors. Remove hardware and exit signs
West Springfield Boys & Girls Club Inc.
$15,800 — Demise existing office into two offices —