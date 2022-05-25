The following building permits were issued during the month of April 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

Joseph Brian Kolodziej

547 Front St.

$25,676 — Retrofit NFPA 13D system

LEE

Time Warner Cable Northeast LLC

824 Pleasant St.

$1,000,000— Demolition of house down to grade

PITTSFIELD

Ten Fifteen South Street LLC

1015 South St.

$20,917 — Replacing one gas-fired rooftop unit

Cavalier Dartmouth Properties LLC

46 Westminster St.

$35,000 — Remove and replace three-story porch and stairs

SPRINGFIELD

V.J.’s Tires & Rims

282 Locust St.

$16,272 — Erect prefabricated tire storage building

Knox Residences II Limited Partnership

42 Waltham Ave.

$55,000 — Interior demolition for future fit out

Springfield Housing Authority

120 Clyde St.

$1,249,200 — Riverview Apartments modernizations

NM Baron Las Villas LLC

625 Carew St.

$26,064 — Alter 450 square feet of interior existing pharmacy

Restoration Worship Center

1492 Boston Road

$70,000 — Interior demo for future tenant fit out

MGM Springfield Redevelopment LLC

12 MGM Way

$625,000 — Relocation of existing game sense space to the existing M-Life space;

Convert game sense space to a roasted bean coffee shop

Behavioral Health Network

395 Liberty St.

$151,000 — Modification of stair enclosure for elevator

Big Y World Class Market

1090 St. James Ave.

$7,200 — Alter 144 square feet for new self-checkout area

WEST SPRINGFIELD

West Springfield Boys & Girls Club Inc.

615 Main Street

$33,000 — Replace existing aluminum frames and glass in the gymnasium

Stoneridge Realty LLC

1095 Westfield Street

$65,000 — Strip and replace roofing shingles

Stoneridge Realty LLC

1111 Westfield Street

$65,000 — Strip and replace roofing shingles

Springfield Welcome LLC

1119 Riverdale St.

$64,000 — Create wine tasting room in former walk-in cooler

Home Depot USA

179 Daggett Dr.

$8,700 — Removal of vestibule entry exit doors. Remove hardware and exit signs

West Springfield Boys & Girls Club Inc.

$15,800 — Demise existing office into two offices —