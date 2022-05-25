Top Banner

Building Permits

Building Permits

By 193

The following building permits were issued during the month of April 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

Joseph Brian Kolodziej
547 Front St.
$25,676 — Retrofit NFPA 13D system

LEE

Time Warner Cable Northeast LLC
824 Pleasant St.
$1,000,000— Demolition of house down to grade

PITTSFIELD

Ten Fifteen South Street LLC
1015 South St.
$20,917 — Replacing one gas-fired rooftop unit

 

Cavalier Dartmouth Properties LLC
46 Westminster St.
$35,000 — Remove and replace three-story porch and stairs

SPRINGFIELD

V.J.’s Tires & Rims
282 Locust St.
$16,272 — Erect prefabricated tire storage building

Knox Residences II Limited Partnership
42 Waltham Ave.
$55,000 — Interior demolition for future fit out

Springfield Housing Authority
120 Clyde St.
$1,249,200 — Riverview Apartments modernizations

NM Baron Las Villas LLC
625 Carew St.
$26,064 — Alter 450 square feet of interior existing pharmacy

Restoration Worship Center
1492 Boston Road
$70,000 — Interior demo for future tenant fit out

MGM Springfield Redevelopment LLC
12 MGM Way
$625,000 — Relocation of existing game sense space to the existing M-Life space;
Convert game sense space to a roasted bean coffee shop

Behavioral Health Network
395 Liberty St.
$151,000 — Modification of stair enclosure for elevator

Big Y World Class Market
1090 St. James Ave.
$7,200 — Alter 144 square feet for new self-checkout area

WEST SPRINGFIELD

West Springfield Boys & Girls Club Inc.
615 Main Street
$33,000 — Replace existing aluminum frames and glass in the gymnasium

Stoneridge Realty LLC
1095 Westfield Street
$65,000 — Strip and replace roofing shingles

Stoneridge Realty LLC
1111 Westfield Street
$65,000 — Strip and replace roofing shingles

Springfield Welcome LLC
1119 Riverdale St.
$64,000 — Create wine tasting room in former walk-in cooler

Home Depot USA
179 Daggett Dr.
$8,700 — Removal of vestibule entry exit doors. Remove hardware and exit signs

West Springfield Boys & Girls Club Inc.
$15,800 — Demise existing office into two offices —

Tags:

Related Posts

Building Permits

By

Building Permits

By

Building Permits

By
buy ivermectin for humans buy ivermectin online buy generic cialis buy cialis