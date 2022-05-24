New Concert Series Launches at Ski Butternut This Summer 

GREAT BARRINGTON — Josh Kelleher of JJK Productions in East Longmeadow has brought his two passions, music and the Berkshires, together to create a family- friendly concert series at Ski Butternut. A life-long skier, Kelleher now brings his sons with him to Great Barrington for winter sports and to explore local attractions. “I love music, skiing, and the Berkshires, so Ski Butternut is a perfect fit for me to bring some really fun and different bands to the summer scene here,” he said.

Kelleher knows the business well. He has been booking music for the Westfield River Brewing Company for eight years and is the co-founder of The High Hopes Music and Arts Festival, and provides production support for a variety of venues and festival. Referring to Summer Stage he said, “Summer stage will be a rockin’ time for all ages — I’m inviting folks to enjoy live music with the backdrop of the Berkshires. Sing and dance along and lounge on the lawn.” A variety of beer and wine will be available for purchase and Ski Butternut will be offering food from the Pit Stop.

The cover bands span a range of rock styles and time periods including Dave Matthews, Prince, Pink Floyd, and Tom Petty tributes. When asked what band he was most looking forward to Kelleher responded: “I’m extremely excited for all of them but my personal fav will be The Machine performing Dark Side of the Moon.”

Summer Stage at Ski Butternut 2022 season includes four concerts. Family friendly events, attendees are invited to bring their own chairs and blankets. No outside food or beverages allowed on sight. The concerts will happen rain or shine.

The series includes:

May 27: The Dave Matthews Tribute Band

July 16: Dean Ford and the Beautiful Ones; A Tribute to Prince

August 27: The Machine: Dark Side of the Moon and Greatest Hits

Sept. 17: The Breakers: A Tribute to Tom Petty

Summer Stage takes place at Ski Butternut in Great Barrington.

Tickets available at https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/23194/ski-butternut

For more information, call (413) 330-9367, or email to [email protected]