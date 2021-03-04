Holyoke Hummus Food Truck Comes to Resinate Northampton

NORTHAMPTON — Holyoke Hummus and Resinate Northampton recently announced a new partnership. The Holyoke Hummus food truck is now serving in the parking lot of Resinate at 110 Pleasant St. in Northampton and is open Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.

“We are so happy to be in partnership with Resinate,” said John Grossman, owner of Holyoke Hummus. “Our customers in Northampton have been so welcoming to us. We love building a second home here.”

Matt Yee, director of Retail at Resinate Northampton, added that “it’s a win-win for us. We provide a benefit to our customers, and we get to support another local business.”

Holyoke Hummus serves falafel, hummus, and other Middle Eastern treats. Delivery and online ordering are available at holyokehummus.com. The truck is also available for special events and catering.