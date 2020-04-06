Big Brothers Big Sisters to Host Virtual Daffodil Run amid Coronavirus Concerns

AMHERST — Adhering to recommendations made by Gov. Charlie Baker, Big Brothers Big Sisters will host the 10th annual Daffodil 5K Run/Walk and 10K Run as a virtual event on Sunday, April 26, instead of the Amherst Town Common, its original location. Still a festive, family-friendly event, registrants will choose their own 5K or 10K course, document their participation, and tune in for a celebratory livestream broadcast from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the date of the event.

“The response from the community since the announcement of a virtual event has been overwhelmingly heartwarming. And now, people across the country are signing up to participate,” said Jessie Cooley, director of CHD’s Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County (BBBSHC).

The Daffodil Run is the largest annual fundraiser for CHD’s Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County and provides vital funds for its mentoring programs. “BBBSHC inspires resilience and leadership among the youth we serve,” said Claudia Pazmany, advisory board president and executive director of the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce. “Going digital with this year’s 10th annual Daffodil Run, a cherished Amherst tradition, inspires the same in all of us at a time when we need to be in community the most. Our 150 big/little matches are depending on you in the midst of this global emergency.”

For more information and to register for the race, visit www.daffodilrun.com.