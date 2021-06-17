Home City Development Inc. Selected for Project in Springfield’s South End

SPRINGFIELD — Home City Development Inc. (HCDI) has been chosen as the developer of the former Gemini site in the South End of Springfield. Once completed, the development will include 33 for-sale residential units, to be known as Gemini Town Homes. This project will expand home ownership in the South End by more than 150%.

“We are proud to have been chosen as the developers on this project, and we are grateful for the help and support of many organizations,” said Thomas Kegelman, executive director of HCDI. “Thank you to Mayor [Domenic] Sarno, the South End Citizens Council, Councilor Melvin Edwards, Tim Sheehan and the Office of Planning and Economic Development, and MassDevelopment for making this project possible.”

Once completed, the project will provide dozens of otherwise non-existent housing opportunities for people and families with low to moderate income, as well as millions of dollars of contracting opportunities for local and minority-owned businesses.

HCDI has assembled a team of experienced professionals with demonstrated success with projects like the Gemini Town Homes development. “We believe that this project will provide a solid footing for Springfield’s economic resurgence and continuing pride as the City of Homes,” the company stated.

Home City Development Inc. is a nonprofit, resident-centered developer of multi-family and mixed-use properties in Western Mass. Founded as Better Homes Inc. in 1968 by the Springfield Chamber of Commerce, HCDI has worked for more than 50 years to facilitate community stability and growth in collaboration with the community.