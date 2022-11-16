Bulkley Richardson Announces Passing of Bob Gelinas

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield-based law firm Bulkley, Richardson and Gelinas, LLP announced the passing of longtime partner and valued friend Bob Gelinas.

Gelinas joined the firm as an associate on June 1, 1957 and became a named partner of the firm in 1972.

“Bob Gelinas was one of this firm’s most beloved partners and continued to be a mentor to many of us who still practice at the firm today,” said Dan Finnegan, managing partner. “I can honestly say that I have never met anyone who enjoyed the practice of law more than Bob. He was still coming into the office on a regular basis well into his 80s, and I am sure he would have continued to practice another decade if he had been able to do so. Bob was a great lawyer and an even better person.”

Gelinas was a member of the firm’s Litigation department and also worked with the Government Strategies, Health Law, and Employment Law practice groups. His practice focused on resolving disputes through advice, litigation, or alternative dispute resolution in such areas as healthcare, employment, land use, taxation, and construction. Gelinas had long represented the major medical providers in Western Mass. before various agencies and courts, and he represented nearly all of the major educational institutions in the region on various issues, including labor relations, construction, real estate, and professional and personal conduct.

For more than 25 years, Gelinas was selected by his peers for inclusion in Best Lawyers in America in the area of personal-injury litigation (defendants).

Prior to commencing his practice of law in 1957, he graduated from Naval Officer Candidate School and served as a U.S. Naval air intelligence officer.

An active member of his professional and local communities, he was an active member of the Hampden County Bar Assoc. for more than 60 years and served as a trustee and chairman of the board of trustees of Holyoke Community College, president of the Chicopee Community Center, chairman of the United Way professional campaign unit, and board member of Heritage Savings Bank. He was honored for his service by many civic organizations.

Gelinas was a 1951 graduate of St. Michael’s College with a bachelor’s degree, and earned his juris doctorate from Boston University School of Law in 1953.