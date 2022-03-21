Home City Development Signs Land Disposition Agreement for South End Townhouses

SPRINGFIELD — Home City Development Inc. (HCDI) has signed a land disposition agreement with the city of Springfield to develop up to 40 for-sale residential units on the former Gemini site in the South End of Springfield. This townhouse development will serve low- to moderate-income households earning between 70% and 100% of adjusted median income.

The residential zoning change was approved in October, and Mayor Domenic Sarno signed the land disposition agreement in January. The team is working closely with funders to make sure the project is developed and managed appropriately to serve the community. The HCDI team continues to meet with the South End Citizens Council, receiving valuable input.

“We at Home City are excited by the opportunity to make a significant contribution to the creation of badly needed home-ownership opportunities for working families in our city,” said Thomas Kegelman, executive director of HCDI. “We are grateful for the confidence placed in us by the city to take on this important project. Many thanks to Mayor Sarno and all those who have helped us reach this important milestone.”

HCDI has received a preliminary commitment from MassHousing for the majority of the public financing necessary and has applied to the city of Springfield for the remaining funds. Once these funds are in hand, construction could start as early as the fall of 2022.

Designs are being finalized by Architecture Environment Life of East Longmeadow and Torres Engineering of Wethersfield, Conn.