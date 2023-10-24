Home City Development to Host Groundbreaking for Gemini Townhomes

SPRINGFIELD — Home City Development Inc. (HCDI) will kick off construction of 40 affordable homeownership units on the former Gemini site in the South End of Springfield (76 Morris St.) with a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 10:45 a.m. This project is funded in part by MassHousing, the city of Springfield, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, Mass Save, and the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center.

When these units are sold, homeownership will increase in the neighborhood census block by over 1,000%. The project’s clean-energy design features all electric utilities, private enclosed garages, and a community pavilion, and will be marketed to first-time homebuyers earning under 100% of Springfield’s area median income (AMI). Once completed, this project will provide dozens of affordable housing opportunities for people and families with low to moderate income, as well as millions of dollars of contracting opportunities for local and minority owned businesses.

“We are proud to continue building better neighborhoods in the City of Homes with this project, and we are grateful for the help and support of many organizations,” said Thomas Kegelman, executive director of HCDI. “Thank you to Mayor Sarno, the South End Citizens Council, the Massachusetts Black and Latino Caucus, the Office of Planning and Economic Development, MassHousing, and many others involved for making this project possible.”