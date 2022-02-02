The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AGAWAM

Skyway Elite Pro Co., 82 Kanawha Ave., Agawam, MA 01001. Kevin Zgherea, same address. Construction.

V & A Zimokha Construction Inc., 37 Bridge St., Agawam, MA 01001. Oleg Zimokha, same address. Construction.

CHICOPEE

New North China Inc., 1995 Memorial Dr., Chicopee, MA 01020. Qing Chen, same address. Chinese restaurant.

EAST LONGMEADOW

Give Kids Brick Inc., 123 Mountainview Road, East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Sarah H. McClelland, same address. Fundraising and purchasing activities for children.

GREENFIELD

New Renaissance Ministry Inc., 448 Colrain Road, Greenfield, MA 01301. Krishna M. Vaughan, same address. Religious organization.

The Greenfield Baseball Association Inc., 377 Main St., Suite 1, Greenfield, MA 01301. Aaron N. Campbell, 24 Eastern Ave., Greenfield, MA 01301. Fundraising for youth baseball organizations.

LONGMEADOW

Tyler Landscaping Inc., 78 Berwick Road, Longmeadow, MA 01106. Bruce Tyler, same address. Lawn care services.

NORTHAMPTON

Independent Housing Solutions Inc., 5 Franklin St., Northampton, MA 01062. Jessica M. Bossie, same address. Support services for low-income individuals.

SPRINGFIELD

Women Empowered Inc., 104 Woodlawn St., Springfield, MA 01108. Michelle Crean, same address. Fundraising for the purpose of awarding scholarships.

The Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Inc., 183 Dartmouth Terrace, Springfield, MA 01109. Victoria Ann Rodrifuez, 71 Laurel St., Springfield, MA 01107. Annual parade celebrating Puerto Rican culture.

The Wings Foundation Inc., 35 Willow St., Apt. 101, Springfield, MA 01103. Gregory Todd, same address. Financial support for family and youth initiatives.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Red Oak Church, 337 Piper Road, West Springfield, MA 01089. Ryan John Bradley, 8 Spring Meadows, South Hadley, MA 01075. Worship and Christian fellowship.

Shallot 16 Inc., 2260 Westfield St., Unit 2, West Springfield, MA 01089. Darin Kantarattanakul, 15 Pleasantview Ave., Longmeadow, MA 01106. Restaurant.