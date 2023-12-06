The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AGAWAM

Anderson Hair Inc., 72 Sunnyslope Ave., Agawam, MA 01001. Alison Anderson, same. Hair salon.

CHICOPEE

NML Distribution Inc., 232 Pendleton Ave., Chicopee, MA 01020. Nicholas Lafrenaye, same. Distribution of baked goods.

EAST LONGMEADOW

US Latin Food Fairs Inc., 96 Windham Dr., East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Cesar Ruiz Jr., same. Retail food sales and food fairs.

HOLYOKE

Holyoke Family Dentistry, P.C., 150 Lower Westfield Road, Holyoke, MA 01040. Sarat Gaddipati, 1651 Bridge St., Dracut, MA 01826. Dental practice.

PITTSFIELD

Celacare Eco-Health Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Roselle O’Brien, same. Educational services.

Desmos Policy Institute, 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Georgios Laskaris, same. Think tank that transfers best practices from the U.S. to Greece.

Richard Silvano Painting Inc., 146 Daniels Ave., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Richard Silvano III, 146 Daniels Ave., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Painting and general construction for residential and commercial properties.

SPRINGFIELD

Frontrow Credit Repair Inc., 24 Old Brook Road, Springfield, MA 01118. Maria Gonzalez, same. Credit-repair services.

Landscaping That Fitz Inc., 235 State St., Unit 221, Springfield, MA 01103. Robert Fitzpatrick, same. Landscaping and other related activities.

Yankee Clippers Swim Team Inc., 562 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104. Mark Gehring, same. Organizing and conducting swim events.

WILBRAHAM

Wilbraham Skin Studio Inc., 2341 Boston Road, Suite 203, Wilbraham, MA 01095. Maegen Arroyo, 14 George St., Palmer, MA 01069. Esthetician.