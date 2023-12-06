Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of November 2023.
BELCHERTOWN
Christ Community Church
1255 Federal St.
Emmanuel Haqq
Cold Spring Recovery Service
27 Main St.
Sonja Carroll
Country Stylist
171 Federal St.
Marianne Abuselmi
Don Cole & Sons Excavating Contractor
297 Franklin St.
James Cole
Family First Consulting
15 Lamson Ave.
Stephan Corbin
Gaynor Property Services
447B Amherst Road
Leroy Gaynor
Holmes Construction
240 Warren Wright St.
David Holmes
Maine Dynomining & Minerals
90 Federal St.
Jonathan Spiegel
Massachusetts Veterans’ Chamber of Commerce
281 Chauncey Walker St., #176E
Lisa Ann Ducharme
The Master of Sparks Welding Co.
27 Main St.
Sonja Carroll
Physio-Logic Physical Therapy & Integrative Health
23 Everett Ave.
Linda Coffey
Points North Adventures
24 Ledgewood Circle
Scott Fugere
Quabbin Valley Acupuncture
74 Daniel Shays Highway
Dana Burton
Squires Seafood & Fish Market
25 Main St.
Sonja Carroll
WESTFIELD
Aesthetically You
77 Mill St.
Amber Whitehill
Cities Gateway
18 Whispering Wind Road
Jack Clemente
Hair by Christine Ouimette
77 Mill St.
Christine Ouimette
Indian Motorcyle of Springfield
962 Southampton Road
DNKB LLC
Kernels & Co.
344 Prospect St. Ext.
Bryant Keeney, Noah Rivera
Laflamme’s Auto & Truck Services Inc.
3335 Fairfield Ave.
Sarah Laflamme, Wayne Laflamme
Mr. Rooter Plumbing
845 Airport Industrial Park
David Tourville
M’s Creation
16 Union St.
Maureen Moriarty
Serendipity Psych Counseling and Consulting
193 Russell Road
Dallas Pilechi, Ariana Avezzie
WEST SPRINGFIELD
The Barber Room
698 Westfield St.
Direct Results
2005 Riverdale St.
Frasco Fuel Oil
2383 Westfield St.
Joy Bowl
935 Riverdale St., Unit F102
Manchester Home Improvement
203 Circuit Ave.
Olympia Ice Center
125 Capital Dr.
Rattigan_Best
1129 Riverdale St.
Truehart Wellness
201 Park Ave.
Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital West Springfield
134 Capital Dr.
West Springfield G&S Trucking Inc.
1528 Riverdale St.
Worldwide Travel
1446 Riverdale St.
