Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of November 2023.

BELCHERTOWN

Christ Community Church

1255 Federal St.

Emmanuel Haqq

Cold Spring Recovery Service

27 Main St.

Sonja Carroll

Country Stylist

171 Federal St.

Marianne Abuselmi

Don Cole & Sons Excavating Contractor

297 Franklin St.

James Cole

Family First Consulting

15 Lamson Ave.

Stephan Corbin

Gaynor Property Services

447B Amherst Road

Leroy Gaynor

Holmes Construction

240 Warren Wright St.

David Holmes

Maine Dynomining & Minerals

90 Federal St.

Jonathan Spiegel

Massachusetts Veterans’ Chamber of Commerce

281 Chauncey Walker St., #176E

Lisa Ann Ducharme

The Master of Sparks Welding Co.

27 Main St.

Sonja Carroll

Physio-Logic Physical Therapy & Integrative Health

23 Everett Ave.

Linda Coffey

Points North Adventures

24 Ledgewood Circle

Scott Fugere

Quabbin Valley Acupuncture

74 Daniel Shays Highway

Dana Burton

Squires Seafood & Fish Market

25 Main St.

Sonja Carroll

WESTFIELD

Aesthetically You

77 Mill St.

Amber Whitehill

Cities Gateway

18 Whispering Wind Road

Jack Clemente

Hair by Christine Ouimette

77 Mill St.

Christine Ouimette

Indian Motorcyle of Springfield

962 Southampton Road

DNKB LLC

Kernels & Co.

344 Prospect St. Ext.

Bryant Keeney, Noah Rivera

Laflamme’s Auto & Truck Services Inc.

3335 Fairfield Ave.

Sarah Laflamme, Wayne Laflamme

Mr. Rooter Plumbing

845 Airport Industrial Park

David Tourville

M’s Creation

16 Union St.

Maureen Moriarty

Serendipity Psych Counseling and Consulting

193 Russell Road

Dallas Pilechi, Ariana Avezzie

WEST SPRINGFIELD

The Barber Room

698 Westfield St.

The Barber Room

Direct Results

2005 Riverdale St.

Direct Results

Frasco Fuel Oil

2383 Westfield St.

Frasco Fuel Oil

Joy Bowl

935 Riverdale St., Unit F102

Joy Bowl

Manchester Home Improvement

203 Circuit Ave.

Manchester Home Improvement

Olympia Ice Center

125 Capital Dr.

Massachusetts Skate Inc.

Rattigan_Best

1129 Riverdale St.

Rattigan_Best

Truehart Wellness

201 Park Ave.

Truehart Wellness

Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital West Springfield

134 Capital Dr.

Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital West Springfield

West Springfield G&S Trucking Inc.

1528 Riverdale St.

West Springfield G&S Trucking Inc.

Worldwide Travel

1446 Riverdale St.

Gorecki Enterprises Inc.