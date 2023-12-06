DBA Certificates

Doing Business as Certificates

By

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of November 2023.

BELCHERTOWN

Christ Community Church
1255 Federal St.
Emmanuel Haqq

Cold Spring Recovery Service
27 Main St.
Sonja Carroll

Country Stylist
171 Federal St.
Marianne Abuselmi

Don Cole & Sons Excavating Contractor
297 Franklin St.
James Cole

Family First Consulting
15 Lamson Ave.
Stephan Corbin

Gaynor Property Services
447B Amherst Road
Leroy Gaynor

Holmes Construction
240 Warren Wright St.
David Holmes

Maine Dynomining & Minerals
90 Federal St.
Jonathan Spiegel

Massachusetts Veterans’ Chamber of Commerce
281 Chauncey Walker St., #176E
Lisa Ann Ducharme

The Master of Sparks Welding Co.
27 Main St.
Sonja Carroll

Physio-Logic Physical Therapy & Integrative Health
23 Everett Ave.
Linda Coffey

Points North Adventures
24 Ledgewood Circle
Scott Fugere

Quabbin Valley Acupuncture
74 Daniel Shays Highway
Dana Burton

Squires Seafood & Fish Market
25 Main St.
Sonja Carroll

WESTFIELD

Aesthetically You
77 Mill St.
Amber Whitehill

Cities Gateway
18 Whispering Wind Road
Jack Clemente

Hair by Christine Ouimette
77 Mill St.
Christine Ouimette

Indian Motorcyle of Springfield
962 Southampton Road
DNKB LLC

Kernels & Co.
344 Prospect St. Ext.
Bryant Keeney, Noah Rivera

Laflamme’s Auto & Truck Services Inc.
3335 Fairfield Ave.
Sarah Laflamme, Wayne Laflamme

Mr. Rooter Plumbing
845 Airport Industrial Park
David Tourville

M’s Creation
16 Union St.
Maureen Moriarty

Serendipity Psych Counseling and Consulting
193 Russell Road
Dallas Pilechi, Ariana Avezzie

WEST SPRINGFIELD

The Barber Room
698 Westfield St.
The Barber Room

Direct Results
2005 Riverdale St.
Direct Results

Frasco Fuel Oil
2383 Westfield St.
Frasco Fuel Oil

Joy Bowl
935 Riverdale St., Unit F102
Joy Bowl

Manchester Home Improvement
203 Circuit Ave.
Manchester Home Improvement

Olympia Ice Center
125 Capital Dr.
Massachusetts Skate Inc.

Rattigan_Best
1129 Riverdale St.
Rattigan_Best

Truehart Wellness
201 Park Ave.
Truehart Wellness

Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital West Springfield
134 Capital Dr.
Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital West Springfield

West Springfield G&S Trucking Inc.
1528 Riverdale St.
West Springfield G&S Trucking Inc.

Worldwide Travel
1446 Riverdale St.
Gorecki Enterprises Inc.

 

