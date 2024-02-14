The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

BELCHERTOWN

Belchertown Eye Care and Sunglass Shop Inc., 142 North Main St., Belchertown, MA 01007. Eye care and glasses.

Charissa C. Brown, 140 Oakridge Dr., Belchertown, MA 01007. Sales of eye and sun glasses.

CHICOPEE

Pole Position Petroleum Inc., 1869 Memorial Dr., Chicopee, MA 01020. Mohammed Mehdi, 125 Cambridge Park Dr., Suite 301, Cambridge, MA 02140. Marketing and distribution of petroleum products.

EAST OTIS

Knox Trail Bar & Grill Corp., 1898 East Otis Road, East Otis, MA 01029. Brook Tame, 24 Brookman Dr., Blandford, MA 01008. Restaurant.

FLORENCE

Aikido of Northampton Inc., 30 North Maple St., Florence, MA 01062. Ellen Wallin, same. To teach, spread, and perpetuate the fundamental philosophy, principles, and techniques of aikido as established by its founder, Master Morihei Ueshiba.

HAMPDEN

Loomis and Loomis, P.C., 235 Ames Road, Hampden, MA 01036. John Drost, Jr., 46 Center Square, East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Engineering services.

LONGMEADOW

Blackwood Vascular Inc., 103 Woodside Dr., Longmeadow, MA 01106. Stuart Blackwood, same. Staffing agency offering healthcare solutions for hospitals in need of vascular surgeons and other vascular-surgery personnel.

NORTH BROOKFIELD

Mile 61 Tavern Inc., 30 Gilbert St., North Brookfield, MA 01535. Jason Pietrzak, same. Bar and restaurant.

PALMER

Finesse Garage and Fabrication Inc., 1652 North Main St., Palmer, MA 01069. Jason Methe, same. Auto-body shop.

PITTSFIELD

Home Care Advantage Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Michael Gehosky, 929 Two Gates Circle, Chesapeake, VA 23322. Temporary staffing services.

Plainid Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Oren Harel, same. Information-security solutions.

Verbal Fabrik Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Cornelius Poole, same. A nonprofit organization seeking to empower, educate, and preserve the heritage of the hip-hop culture and its forefathers, and dedicated to fostering positive change by providing innovative programs and resources that cultivate artistic excellence, cultural understanding, and community engagement.

SPRINGFIELD

Apkin, Inc., 115 Stevens St., Springfield, MA 01104. Joseph Apkin, 611 North State Road, Cheshire, MA 01225. Scrap-metal recycling.

Learning Friends Inc., 366 White St., Springfield, MA 01108. Jennifer Godin, same. Nonprofit organization formed to provide financial distributions to organizations that qualify as tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organizations and provide a supportive and enriching educational environment for homeschooling families through collaborative teaching, shared resources, and engaging activities.

Omnipoint Technology Digital Equity Inc., 1666 Main St., Springfield, MA 01103. Rev. Timothy Paul-Baymon, same. To pursue broadband and digital economic-development initiatives that will help close the digital divide; increase access to digital education for those who have been traditionally shut out or limited in their access to quality education; create job opportunities for those who have traditionally been unemployable or underemployed; establish ventures that will generate wealth that will be used for the pursuit of the foregoing objectives; support such efforts of others, especially as pursued by nonprofits and faith-based organizations; and engage in other charitable or educational activities.

WESTFIELD

Priority Billing Partners Inc., 64 Pineridge Dr., Westfield, MA 01085. Michelle Dugre, same. Billing services.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Nazar Corp., 884 Westfield St., West Springfield, MA 01089. Okan Bozbas, same. Gas station and convenience store.