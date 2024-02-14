Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of January 2024.
AMHERST
Alice Briggs Illustration
18 Birchcroff Lane
Alice Briggs
Alpine Commons
133 Belchertown Road
Mass Alpine Commons LLC
Amherst Chinese Medicine
409 Main St., #111
Xiaoqiang Zhao
Amherst Welding Inc.
330 Harkness Road
Darrin Brown
Canterbury Farms Assoc.
839 Bay Road
Samantha Burns
CoQuest
528 Pine St.
Michael Howard
Joshua Hornick Coaching
94 Summer St.
Joshua Hornick
Mei Jiang
17 Shumway St.
Mei Jiang
My Focused Mind
16 Alpine Dr.
Alicia Kuzia
The Next Street
6 University Dr., Suite 200
Garrett Waldron
Norwottuck Chamber Concerts
366 Station Road
Ernest May Sr.
Oscar’s Odd-jobs
346 North Pleasant St., #1
Oscar Saravia
Pioneer Ed Strategies
11 Amity Place
Gregory Runyan
Rafah Jewelry
29A Montague Road
Riswan Raufdeen
Thrym & Ellen
106 North Whitney St.
Marian Walker
Wagner Wood
305 North East St.
James Wagner, Joseph Wagner
BELCHERTOWN
GDM
80 Oakridge Dr.
William DeSantis
Ginnybrook Farm
226 Turkey Hill Road
Ken Hislop
KDT Assoc.
243 Green Ave.
Kevin Magill
The Prime Food Store
235B Amherst Road
Juan Carlos Vasquez Carmona
Uncommon Cuts
7 Brandywine Dr.
Grete McGinnis
GRANBY
Brier Farm
83 East St.
Brier Farm
Discover You Travel
55 Pleasant St., #12
Discover You Travel
Dollar General Store #20007
180 West State St.
Dollar General Store
Halo K9 Services
174 Batchelor St.
Halo K9 Services
Houle Property Services
20 Trompke Ave.
Houle Property Services
Smith Brothers Carpentry
175 South St.
Smith Brothers Carpentry
Regal Virtual Tours
16 Griswold Circle
Regal Virtual Tours
GREAT BARRINGTON
Anthony’s and Cary’s Barbershop
611 Main St.
Rosa Chica
Aroma Bar and Grill
485 Main St.
Barinder
Berkshire Hearth Realty
50 Dresser Ave.
Marguerite DeSantis
Canary Blomstrom Insurance Agency
333 Main St.
Douglas Goudey
Jamie McDermott Training and Coaching
168 Main St.
Jamie McDermott
Jess Cooney Interiors Inc.
2 State Road
Jessie Cooney
JRC Remodeling
195 Main St.
Joseph Roth
JWS Art Supplies
38 Railroad St.
Tom Levin
Kairos Psychotherapy LLC
291 Main St.
Lisa Solomon
Larkin LTD Enterprises LLC
974 Main St., Suite 1
Ryan Larkin
Larkin Racing
974 Main St., Suite 1
Ryan Larkin
The Lighthouse
10 Beacon Hill
Carol McGlinchey
Maiden Flower Farm
304 North Plain Road
Georgene Poliak, David Long
Naji’s Catering
401 Stockbridge Road, Suite 2
Naji Nejaime
Norbert’s Locksmith Service
138 Bridge St.
Norbert Ruthel
Paul Kleinwald Art & Antiques
578 Main St.
Paul Kleinwald
Rebel Town Productions
North Plain Road
John Segella
Sweet Tree Service LLC
65 Seekonk Road
Christopher Sweet
Tanveer Ahmed, MD, PLLC
168 Main St., Suite 3
Tanveer Ahmed
Tight Lines
214 Highland St.
Christopher Windram
Vault Gallery
322 Main St.
Marilyn Kalish, Alan Kalish
Windy Hill Farm Inc.
686 Stockbridge Road
Judith Mareb
SOUTH HADLEY
Airsoft Outlier
130 Main St., Unit 2
Ryan Dion
Centerfold Anthony’s
500 New Ludlow Road
Anthony’s Dance Club
Evolve Medical Aesthetics
439 Granby Road
Shannon Kurzeski
Howls & Happy Tails
276 Hadley St.
Ashley Miller
Human Agenda Theater
540 Granby Road, Unit 63
Kevin Van Develde
ING Design & Consulting
40 Ashton Lane
William Ingham
Janjua Beer & Wine
19 Bridge St.
K2K Corp.
Liquor Town
506 Granby Road
Amherst Market TK
Olde Towne Entertainment
103 Mountainview St.
Olde Towne Entertainment
Pioneer Valley Lifestyle Management
45 Ludlow Road
Theresa Isenhart
Walz Realty
58 Old Lyman Road
Timothy Walz