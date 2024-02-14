DBA Certificates

Doing Business as Certificates

By

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of January 2024.

AMHERST

Alice Briggs Illustration
18 Birchcroff Lane
Alice Briggs

Alpine Commons
133 Belchertown Road
Mass Alpine Commons LLC

Amherst Chinese Medicine
409 Main St., #111
Xiaoqiang Zhao

Amherst Welding Inc.
330 Harkness Road
Darrin Brown

Canterbury Farms Assoc.
839 Bay Road
Samantha Burns

CoQuest
528 Pine St.
Michael Howard

Joshua Hornick Coaching
94 Summer St.
Joshua Hornick

Mei Jiang
17 Shumway St.
Mei Jiang

My Focused Mind
16 Alpine Dr.
Alicia Kuzia

The Next Street
6 University Dr., Suite 200
Garrett Waldron

Norwottuck Chamber Concerts
366 Station Road
Ernest May Sr.

Oscar’s Odd-jobs
346 North Pleasant St., #1
Oscar Saravia

Pioneer Ed Strategies
11 Amity Place
Gregory Runyan

Rafah Jewelry
29A Montague Road
Riswan Raufdeen

Thrym & Ellen
106 North Whitney St.
Marian Walker

Wagner Wood
305 North East St.
James Wagner, Joseph Wagner

BELCHERTOWN

GDM
80 Oakridge Dr.
William DeSantis

Ginnybrook Farm
226 Turkey Hill Road
Ken Hislop

KDT Assoc.
243 Green Ave.
Kevin Magill

The Prime Food Store
235B Amherst Road
Juan Carlos Vasquez Carmona

Uncommon Cuts
7 Brandywine Dr.
Grete McGinnis

GRANBY

Brier Farm
83 East St.
Brier Farm

Discover You Travel
55 Pleasant St., #12
Discover You Travel

Dollar General Store #20007
180 West State St.
Dollar General Store

Halo K9 Services
174 Batchelor St.
Halo K9 Services

Houle Property Services
20 Trompke Ave.
Houle Property Services

Smith Brothers Carpentry
175 South St.
Smith Brothers Carpentry

Regal Virtual Tours
16 Griswold Circle
Regal Virtual Tours

GREAT BARRINGTON

Anthony’s and Cary’s Barbershop
611 Main St.
Rosa Chica

Aroma Bar and Grill
485 Main St.
Barinder

Berkshire Hearth Realty
50 Dresser Ave.
Marguerite DeSantis

Canary Blomstrom Insurance Agency
333 Main St.
Douglas Goudey

Jamie McDermott Training and Coaching
168 Main St.
Jamie McDermott

Jess Cooney Interiors Inc.
2 State Road
Jessie Cooney

JRC Remodeling
195 Main St.
Joseph Roth

JWS Art Supplies
38 Railroad St.
Tom Levin

Kairos Psychotherapy LLC
291 Main St.
Lisa Solomon

Larkin LTD Enterprises LLC
974 Main St., Suite 1
Ryan Larkin

Larkin Racing
974 Main St., Suite 1
Ryan Larkin

The Lighthouse
10 Beacon Hill
Carol McGlinchey

Maiden Flower Farm
304 North Plain Road
Georgene Poliak, David Long

Naji’s Catering
401 Stockbridge Road, Suite 2
Naji Nejaime

Norbert’s Locksmith Service
138 Bridge St.
Norbert Ruthel

Paul Kleinwald Art & Antiques
578 Main St.
Paul Kleinwald

Rebel Town Productions
North Plain Road
John Segella

Sweet Tree Service LLC
65 Seekonk Road
Christopher Sweet

Tanveer Ahmed, MD, PLLC
168 Main St., Suite 3
Tanveer Ahmed

Tight Lines
214 Highland St.
Christopher Windram

Vault Gallery
322 Main St.
Marilyn Kalish, Alan Kalish

Windy Hill Farm Inc.
686 Stockbridge Road
Judith Mareb

SOUTH HADLEY

Airsoft Outlier
130 Main St., Unit 2
Ryan Dion

Centerfold Anthony’s
500 New Ludlow Road
Anthony’s Dance Club

Evolve Medical Aesthetics
439 Granby Road
Shannon Kurzeski

Howls & Happy Tails
276 Hadley St.
Ashley Miller

Human Agenda Theater
540 Granby Road, Unit 63
Kevin Van Develde

ING Design & Consulting
40 Ashton Lane
William Ingham

Janjua Beer & Wine
19 Bridge St.
K2K Corp.

Liquor Town
506 Granby Road
Amherst Market TK

Olde Towne Entertainment
103 Mountainview St.
Olde Towne Entertainment

Pioneer Valley Lifestyle Management
45 Ludlow Road
Theresa Isenhart

Walz Realty
58 Old Lyman Road
Timothy Walz

