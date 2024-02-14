Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of January 2024.

AMHERST

Alice Briggs Illustration

18 Birchcroff Lane

Alice Briggs

Alpine Commons

133 Belchertown Road

Mass Alpine Commons LLC

Amherst Chinese Medicine

409 Main St., #111

Xiaoqiang Zhao

Amherst Welding Inc.

330 Harkness Road

Darrin Brown

Canterbury Farms Assoc.

839 Bay Road

Samantha Burns

CoQuest

528 Pine St.

Michael Howard

Joshua Hornick Coaching

94 Summer St.

Joshua Hornick

Mei Jiang

17 Shumway St.

Mei Jiang

My Focused Mind

16 Alpine Dr.

Alicia Kuzia

The Next Street

6 University Dr., Suite 200

Garrett Waldron

Norwottuck Chamber Concerts

366 Station Road

Ernest May Sr.

Oscar’s Odd-jobs

346 North Pleasant St., #1

Oscar Saravia

Pioneer Ed Strategies

11 Amity Place

Gregory Runyan

Rafah Jewelry

29A Montague Road

Riswan Raufdeen

Thrym & Ellen

106 North Whitney St.

Marian Walker

Wagner Wood

305 North East St.

James Wagner, Joseph Wagner

BELCHERTOWN

GDM

80 Oakridge Dr.

William DeSantis

Ginnybrook Farm

226 Turkey Hill Road

Ken Hislop

KDT Assoc.

243 Green Ave.

Kevin Magill

The Prime Food Store

235B Amherst Road

Juan Carlos Vasquez Carmona

Uncommon Cuts

7 Brandywine Dr.

Grete McGinnis

GRANBY

Brier Farm

83 East St.

Brier Farm

Discover You Travel

55 Pleasant St., #12

Discover You Travel

Dollar General Store #20007

180 West State St.

Dollar General Store

Halo K9 Services

174 Batchelor St.

Halo K9 Services

Houle Property Services

20 Trompke Ave.

Houle Property Services

Smith Brothers Carpentry

175 South St.

Smith Brothers Carpentry

Regal Virtual Tours

16 Griswold Circle

Regal Virtual Tours

GREAT BARRINGTON

Anthony’s and Cary’s Barbershop

611 Main St.

Rosa Chica

Aroma Bar and Grill

485 Main St.

Barinder

Berkshire Hearth Realty

50 Dresser Ave.

Marguerite DeSantis

Canary Blomstrom Insurance Agency

333 Main St.

Douglas Goudey

Jamie McDermott Training and Coaching

168 Main St.

Jamie McDermott

Jess Cooney Interiors Inc.

2 State Road

Jessie Cooney

JRC Remodeling

195 Main St.

Joseph Roth

JWS Art Supplies

38 Railroad St.

Tom Levin

Kairos Psychotherapy LLC

291 Main St.

Lisa Solomon

Larkin LTD Enterprises LLC

974 Main St., Suite 1

Ryan Larkin

Larkin Racing

974 Main St., Suite 1

Ryan Larkin

The Lighthouse

10 Beacon Hill

Carol McGlinchey

Maiden Flower Farm

304 North Plain Road

Georgene Poliak, David Long

Naji’s Catering

401 Stockbridge Road, Suite 2

Naji Nejaime

Norbert’s Locksmith Service

138 Bridge St.

Norbert Ruthel

Paul Kleinwald Art & Antiques

578 Main St.

Paul Kleinwald

Rebel Town Productions

North Plain Road

John Segella

Sweet Tree Service LLC

65 Seekonk Road

Christopher Sweet

Tanveer Ahmed, MD, PLLC

168 Main St., Suite 3

Tanveer Ahmed

Tight Lines

214 Highland St.

Christopher Windram

Vault Gallery

322 Main St.

Marilyn Kalish, Alan Kalish

Windy Hill Farm Inc.

686 Stockbridge Road

Judith Mareb

SOUTH HADLEY

Airsoft Outlier

130 Main St., Unit 2

Ryan Dion

Centerfold Anthony’s

500 New Ludlow Road

Anthony’s Dance Club

Evolve Medical Aesthetics

439 Granby Road

Shannon Kurzeski

Howls & Happy Tails

276 Hadley St.

Ashley Miller

Human Agenda Theater

540 Granby Road, Unit 63

Kevin Van Develde

ING Design & Consulting

40 Ashton Lane

William Ingham

Janjua Beer & Wine

19 Bridge St.

K2K Corp.

Liquor Town

506 Granby Road

Amherst Market TK

Olde Towne Entertainment

103 Mountainview St.

Olde Towne Entertainment

Pioneer Valley Lifestyle Management

45 Ludlow Road

Theresa Isenhart

Walz Realty

58 Old Lyman Road

Timothy Walz