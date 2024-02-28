The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

BELCHERTOWN

Northern Insulation Services Inc., 22 Sherwood Dr., Belchertown, MA, 01007. Anthony Roy Sr., same. Commercial insulation services.

CHICOPEE

Puente de Cambios Inc., 17 Basil Road, Chicopee, MA 01020. Maria Santana, same. Mental-health and substance-abuse agency.

EASTHAMPTON

Anthony Manganaro Enterprises Inc., 75 Main St., Easthampton, MA 01027. Anthony Manganaro, same. Carpenter.

FLORENCE

Scrappy Do Excavating Inc., 284 Sylvester Road, Florence, MA 01062. Michael Samson, same. Excavating services.

HOLYOKE

Gas Hub Inc., 679 Main St., Holyoke, MA 01040. Murtadha Noori, same. Convenience store and gas station.

LONGMEADOW

Inclusion Space Org Inc., 28 Edgemont Road, Longmeadow, MA 01106. Nechama Katan, 89 Bliss Road, Longmeadow, MA 01106. Teaching skills to individuals with disabilities, documenting successes and sharing best practices.

NORTHAMPTON

Deals and Steals Giving Back Inc., 1 Pearl St., Northampton, MA 01060. Ivelisse Colon Garcia, same. Nonprofit charity organization that provides meals and foods to people that are hungry, and donations of shoes and clothing to schools and the homeless.

PITTSFIELD

Ben’s Fast Food Restaurants Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Benjamin Rowe, same. Healthy food for takeout, delivery, or catering.

Climate Action Systems Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Arshad Sayed, same. Development of an app designed to connect and support individuals and groups in the area of climate change.

IHPlans Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. David Morris, 950 Peninsula Corp Circle, Suite 3007, Boca Raton, FL 33487. Insurance agency.

R&K Paradise Inc, 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Karen Welcome, same. Men’s and women’s fashion.

SOUTHAMPTON

248 Financial Group Inc., 12 Parsons Way, Southampton, MA 01073. Edward Batchelder, same. Financial services.

SPRINGFIELD

Chinchor Electric Inc., 153 Beacon Circle, Springfield, MA 01119. Tom Edwards, same. Electrical construction.

LH Co. Inc., 125 Frank B Murray St., Springfield, MA 01103. Luis Laboy Sr., 484 White St., Springfield, MA 01108. A nonprofit holding company that oversees and manages subsidiary organizations or entities engaged in charitable, educational, scientific, or other tax-exempt activities permitted under applicable laws, as well as providing strategic direction, financial support, and administrative assistance to its subsidiaries to further their charitable missions and maximize their collective impact.

River Valley Transport Inc., 125 Liberty St., #401, Springfield, MA 01103. Alex Eydinov, same.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Screaming Eagle Machine Corp., 170 Norman St., West Springfield, MA 01089. John Anderson, 110 Colony Dr., Hampden, MA 01036. Manufacturing.

WESTFIELD

Tytan Inc., 555 Southampton Road, Westfield, MA 01085. Susan Korpela, 4 Montgomery Road, Southampton, MA 01073. Fabrication and machining of metal.