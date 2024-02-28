Doing Business as Certificates

DBA Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the months of January and February 2024.

GREAT BARRINGTON

BerkHub App Inc.
218 Oak St.
Tracee Augcomfar

Black Diamond Tuning Center
309 Main St.
Michael Stevens

Cali Grafix Lab
218 Oak St.
Tracee Augcomfar

Family Chiropractic & Holistic Wellness Center
19 Lewis Ave.
Kathleen Flavaloro

Formal Auto Salvage
21 Van Deusenville Road
Iva Pereria Barros Jr.

Jake’s Barbershop
87 Railroad St.
Jake Hunker

Mulberry Hair Co. LLC
27½ Rosseter St.
Caroline Becker

Nourish Together
215 Long Pond Road
Thais Harris

The Pilates Space
15 Mahaiwe St.
Ryoko Kudo

Prairie Whale
178 Main St.
Wood Anchor Inc.

Railroad St. Collective LLC
25 Railroad St.
Kristen Westernman

Randi Jordan Physical Therapy
500 Main St.
Randi Jordan

Redbox Automated Retail LLC
300 Stockbridge Road
Gretel Monraj

SOUTH HADLEY

Acorn Accounting Solutions
12 Lois Ave.
Trisha Lerose

Arts Unlimited
25 College St.
Karen Jasinski

Dollar General Store #19923
501 Newton St.
DG Retail LLC

Kelorful Creations
540 Granby Road, Unit 21
Kelorful Creations

Michael D. Moroney Jr. LMHC
607 Newton St.
Michael Moroney Jr.

Mount Capital Construction
46 Pine Hill Road
William Shattuck

South Hadley Apartments
46 Pine Hill Road
William Shattuck

Woodbridge Realty
11 Sycamore Parc
Paul Boudreau, Priscilla Ryan, Carol Beaudry

WESTFIELD

AJ Stables
1040 East Mountain Road
Andrew Zabik

Ames Plumbing Service LLC
130 Joseph Ave.
Patrick Ames

Arrow Gas
28 Arch Road
Suburban Propane LP

Betts Supply
14 Coleman Ave.
Kimberly Betts

Bonkowski Dental
37 Meadow St.
Westfield Dental PLLC

Coffee MFG
88B Mainline Dr.
Steven Duga

Contractors Office Solutions
77 Mill St.
Nancy Breakell, Christopher Ferraina

Customized Solutions
129 Otis St.
Deborah Schultz

Hillside Auto Body
329 North Elm St.
Andrea Baush

Home Baths LLC
32 Elm St., Suite 2
Michael Santaniello

Lucky Nails & Spa
303 East Main St.
Tai Nails LLC

Montagna Gibbs Bookkeeping
726 North Road
Tricia Montagna Gibbs

Pioneer Placement
26 Pinewood Lane
Nathan Rosenthal

Postfix
19 Lockhouse Road
Zachary Haberem

Primo Hoagies – Chicopee
276 Northwest Road
Jacquelyn Scarfo

Salon Cabellos
4 Franklin St.
Albertina Guzman-Picot

Sauce Boss Stevens
43 Pleasant St.
Steven Calabrese

Sergey Bateyko
106 Daven Terrace
Sergey Bateyko

Smile and Pose Booth
42 Church St.
Saby Pagan

Speakers and Sports Services
200 Southampton Road
Konstantin Makarov, Priscilla Makarov

VSuite International
33 Woodcliff Dr.
Susan Williams

White Buffalo Essentials
236 Western Ave.
Sarah Trudge

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Angela’s Aesthetics
20 Labelle St.
Angela’s Aesthetics

Century Auto Service Inc.
1615 Riverdale St.
Century Auto Service Inc.

Century Auto Wholesaler
1615 Riverdale St.
Century Auto Wholesaler

CJC Technigraphics
158 Doty Circle
CJC Technigraphics

Diamond Gold Inc.
389 Park St.
Diamond Gold Inc.

Keys with Kristin
15 Rogers Ave.
Keys with Kristin

KL Media
658 Rogers Ave.
KL Media

Price Rite of West Springfield
1106 Union St.
PRRC Inc.

Skin by Jennie
2260 Westfield St.
Skin by Jennie

Take a Pause with Therapy
44 Craig Dr., Unit J6
Take a Pause with Therapy

Theater of Malum
711 Amostown Road
Theater of Malum

