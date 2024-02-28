Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the months of January and February 2024.
GREAT BARRINGTON
BerkHub App Inc.
218 Oak St.
Tracee Augcomfar
Black Diamond Tuning Center
309 Main St.
Michael Stevens
Cali Grafix Lab
218 Oak St.
Tracee Augcomfar
Family Chiropractic & Holistic Wellness Center
19 Lewis Ave.
Kathleen Flavaloro
Formal Auto Salvage
21 Van Deusenville Road
Iva Pereria Barros Jr.
Jake’s Barbershop
87 Railroad St.
Jake Hunker
Mulberry Hair Co. LLC
27½ Rosseter St.
Caroline Becker
Nourish Together
215 Long Pond Road
Thais Harris
The Pilates Space
15 Mahaiwe St.
Ryoko Kudo
Prairie Whale
178 Main St.
Wood Anchor Inc.
Railroad St. Collective LLC
25 Railroad St.
Kristen Westernman
Randi Jordan Physical Therapy
500 Main St.
Randi Jordan
Redbox Automated Retail LLC
300 Stockbridge Road
Gretel Monraj
SOUTH HADLEY
Acorn Accounting Solutions
12 Lois Ave.
Trisha Lerose
Arts Unlimited
25 College St.
Karen Jasinski
Dollar General Store #19923
501 Newton St.
DG Retail LLC
Kelorful Creations
540 Granby Road, Unit 21
Kelorful Creations
Michael D. Moroney Jr. LMHC
607 Newton St.
Michael Moroney Jr.
Mount Capital Construction
46 Pine Hill Road
William Shattuck
South Hadley Apartments
46 Pine Hill Road
William Shattuck
Woodbridge Realty
11 Sycamore Parc
Paul Boudreau, Priscilla Ryan, Carol Beaudry
WESTFIELD
AJ Stables
1040 East Mountain Road
Andrew Zabik
Ames Plumbing Service LLC
130 Joseph Ave.
Patrick Ames
Arrow Gas
28 Arch Road
Suburban Propane LP
Betts Supply
14 Coleman Ave.
Kimberly Betts
Bonkowski Dental
37 Meadow St.
Westfield Dental PLLC
Coffee MFG
88B Mainline Dr.
Steven Duga
Contractors Office Solutions
77 Mill St.
Nancy Breakell, Christopher Ferraina
Customized Solutions
129 Otis St.
Deborah Schultz
Hillside Auto Body
329 North Elm St.
Andrea Baush
Home Baths LLC
32 Elm St., Suite 2
Michael Santaniello
Lucky Nails & Spa
303 East Main St.
Tai Nails LLC
Montagna Gibbs Bookkeeping
726 North Road
Tricia Montagna Gibbs
Pioneer Placement
26 Pinewood Lane
Nathan Rosenthal
Postfix
19 Lockhouse Road
Zachary Haberem
Primo Hoagies – Chicopee
276 Northwest Road
Jacquelyn Scarfo
Salon Cabellos
4 Franklin St.
Albertina Guzman-Picot
Sauce Boss Stevens
43 Pleasant St.
Steven Calabrese
Sergey Bateyko
106 Daven Terrace
Sergey Bateyko
Smile and Pose Booth
42 Church St.
Saby Pagan
Speakers and Sports Services
200 Southampton Road
Konstantin Makarov, Priscilla Makarov
VSuite International
33 Woodcliff Dr.
Susan Williams
White Buffalo Essentials
236 Western Ave.
Sarah Trudge
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Angela’s Aesthetics
20 Labelle St.
Angela’s Aesthetics
Century Auto Service Inc.
1615 Riverdale St.
Century Auto Service Inc.
Century Auto Wholesaler
1615 Riverdale St.
Century Auto Wholesaler
CJC Technigraphics
158 Doty Circle
CJC Technigraphics
Diamond Gold Inc.
389 Park St.
Diamond Gold Inc.
Keys with Kristin
15 Rogers Ave.
Keys with Kristin
KL Media
658 Rogers Ave.
KL Media
Price Rite of West Springfield
1106 Union St.
PRRC Inc.
Skin by Jennie
2260 Westfield St.
Skin by Jennie
Take a Pause with Therapy
44 Craig Dr., Unit J6
Take a Pause with Therapy
Theater of Malum
711 Amostown Road
Theater of Malum