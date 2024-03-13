The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AGAWAM

SDS Mobile Welding Services Inc. 450 Silver St., Agawam, MA 01001. Scott Swenson, same. Welding fabrication and related services on real-estate, personal, and business property.

AMHERST

Vivid Vision Inc., 186 College St., Amherst, MA 01002. Jacob Torres, 419 Enterprise Dr., Somerset, MA 02725. Nonprofit organization established to foster and promote emerging musical talent within the academic and greater community and provide resources, support, networking opportunities, and education.

CHICOPEE

FZ Corp., 643 Prospect St., Chicopee, MA 01020. Maninder Arora, same. Convenience store.

Rybachuk Pro Master Inc., 26 Sampson St., Chicopee, MA 01020. Andrii Rybachuk, same. Construction services.

EAST LONGMEADOW

Dust Collectors Cleaning Service Inc., 20 Hillside Dr., East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Kathryn Koske, same. Cleaning services.

FLORENCE

Play Incubation Collective Inc., 264 Riverside Dr., Florence, MA 01062. Sarah Marcus, same. Supports the development of new theatrical work and fosters creativity, collaboration, and a celebration of the creative process through programs and workshops for all ages.

HATFIELD

Skawski Farms Inc., 455 Main St., Hatfield, MA 01038. Michael Skawski, 40 Straits Road, Hatfield, MA 01038. Agricultural farm.

LONGMEADOW

Community Alliance for Peace and Justice Inc., 468 Inverness Lane, Longmeadow, MA 01106. Mehlaqa Samdani, same. Alliance to amplify the political voice of the American Muslim community in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

NORTH ADAMS

Live Balanced Bookkeeping Inc., 382 West Shaft Road, North Adams, MA 01247. Stephanie Roy, same. Bookkeeping and tax services.

PITTSFIELD

Avalor Technologies Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Raanan Raz, same. Provides SAAS solutions.

Garden Blossoms Florist Corp., 31 Essex St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Sean Colombari, same. Retail florist shop.

Silverspace Technologies Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Mounish Soni, 806 Green Valley Road, Suite 200, Greensboro, NC 27408. Connects businesses with qualified candidates for temporary, permanent, and contract positions.

SHELBURNE FALLS

Hill Street Concrete Designs Inc., 107 State St., Shelburne Falls, MA 01370. Taylor Powell, 12 Dungarbin Dr., Shelburne Falls, MA 01370. Design and fabrication of custom concrete home and commercial furnishings such as sinks, countertops, exterior floors, and patios.

SOUTHAMPTON

Western Mass Masons Inc., 383 College Highway, Southampton, MA 01073. David Osiecki, same. Masonry services.

SPRINGFIELD

Clearer Vision Foundation Corp., 1690 Boston Road, #1073, Springfield, MA 01129. Tracy Hill, same. Nonprofit organization established for the purpose of empowering youth through diverse mentorship for clearer career paths.

Pearl Food Mart Inc., 1112 Bay St., Springfield, MA 01109. Mian Saleem, 188 Clearwater Circle, Ludlow, MA 01056. Retail food sales.

Winter Sports Retailers Inc., 235 Cadwell Dr., Springfield, MA 01104. Gary Fleming, same. Retailer of winter sports gear.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

A&T Carpentry Inc., 17 Herrman St., West Springfield, MA 01089. Engages in the acquisition and/or disposition of sports and/or snow goods, equipment, accessories, and products for wholesale and retail business.

Pro Master Home Improvements Corp., 210 Agawam Ave., West Springfield, MA 01089. Julian Villafane Jr., same. Construction and paving services.

WILBRAHAM

Dispatch Dogs Inc., 6 Mountain Brook Road, Wilbraham, MA 01095. John O’Keefe, same. Dog therapy services providing support and healing to individuals within the law-enforcement, fire, EMS, and mortuary communities, with secondary services in victim advocacy, youth initiatives, addiction support, and senior/assisted-living programs.