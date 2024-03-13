Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

Brrrrrr

The polar plunge and draft horse wagon rides were just two highlights of Winterfest 2024, a series of events, culminating on Feb. 11, presented by the Nashawannuck Pond Steering Committee as a fundraiser for the committee’s cleanup and preservation efforts in and around the pond in Easthampton. The committee’s annual maintenance and operating costs are approximately $10,000, which is why Winterfest is so important.

Special Experience

American International College (AIC) hosted the 2024 Western Massachusetts Basketball League Tournament for Special Olympics Massachusetts (SOMA) at AIC’s Butova Gym on Jan. 21, Feb. 4, and Feb. 17. The campus community supported three weekends of games, with student volunteers assisting with scoring and timing, student-athletes interacting with players, and others cheering from the stands, creating an uplifting experience for the 79 SOMA participants.

Welcome Home

Bluebird Estates, a Holiday by Atria independent-living community in East Longmeadow, recently completed a renovation project for capital upgrades in design and amenities. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Feb. 22 with state Sen. Jacob Oliveira, state Rep. Brian Ashe, East Longmeadow Town Manager Thomas Christensen, Deputy Town Manager Rebecca Lisi, and others, followed by refreshments, live entertainment, and community tours.

Shining Stars

The Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce hosted its 39th annual Shining Stars Awards Gala, themed “The Greatest Show in Chicopee,” on March 1 at the Castle of Knights in Chicopee. Presented by Westfield Bank, this year’s event featured performers from SHOW Circus Studio in Easthampton roaming about the event. (Photos by Michael Epaul Photography)