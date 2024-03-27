The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AGAWAM

Sweetdreams Inc., 141 Riviera Dr., Agawam, MA 01001. Jennet Niyaz, same. Online retail sales.

BELCHERTOWN

Jeffrey O’Connor Electrician Inc., 35 Warner St., Belchertown, MA 01007. Jeffrey O’Connor, same. Electrician.

CHICOPEE

Loud Mktg Inc., 39 Fernwood St., Chicopee, MA 01020. Scott Lee, same. Digital marketing services.

Tradeti Inc., 97 Lord Ter. North, Chicopee, MA 01020. Tahir Habib, same. Investment services.

EAST LONGMEADOW

Western MA Wound Care Inc., 293 North Main St., East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Alyssa Ayala, same. Wound-care practice.

GRANBY

Foxhill Inc., 82 Kendall St., Granby, MA 01033. Norman Connaughton, P.O. Box 279, Granby, MA 01033. Specialty trades contractor.

HOLYOKE

Crespo All Season Land and Landscaping Perfection Co., 10 Robert Dr., Holyoke, MA 01040. Natanael Crespo, same. Landscaping business.

LUDLOW

Hair Haven Inc., 44 Sewall St., Ludlow, MA 01056. Nicole Afonso, 53 Stivens Terrace, Ludlow, MA 01056. Hair salon.

PITTSFIELD

Berkshire Burrito Inc., 12 Winesap Road, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Domerica Chairez, same. Restaurant sales of Mexican cuisine and American cuisine.

Lit Alerts Corp., 15 Westbrook Terrace, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Nathan Girard, same. Technology creation and sales.

Strobe Alert Foundation Inc., 82 Wendell Ave, Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Olga Chernyatyeva, same. Foundation established to create a safer and more inclusive entertainment experience for individuals susceptible to light sensitivities, migraines, and photosensitive epilepsy.

SPRINGFIELD

Dwelling Place Church, 9 Winterset Dr., Springfield, MA 01129. Mahdee Naylor Sr., same. Church for religious worship.

Social Equity Media Group Inc., 179 Longhill St., Apt. 3, Springfield, MA 01108. Tyler Kimball, 101 State St., Springfield, MA 01103. Nonprofit organization to conduct research, journalism, media, and community projects focused on elevating underprivileged voices, as well as provide and develop opportunities and programs for the betterment of underserved communities.

WESTFIELD

A&D HVAC Services Inc., 81 South Maple St., Apt. 24, Westfield, MA 01085. Slava Kurdun, same. Heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning system installation, and maintenance and repair of indoor air-quality systems.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Bissley Realty Inc., 439 Morton St., West Springfield, MA 01089. Meghan Dudley, same. Purchase, sell, lease, manage, and mortgage real estate.

WILBRAHAM

Shannon Mumblo Consulting Inc., 10 Longfellow Road, Wilbraham, MA 01095. Shannon Mumblo, same. Organizational consulting, executive coaching, leadership training, event and fundraising planning, and support services.