Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of March 2024.

LEE

Berkshire Craftsmen

1240 Cape St.

Kurt Warner

Convenience Plus #2750

241 Main St.

Global Montello Group Corp.

Hanesbrands Inc.

400 Premium Outlets Blvd.

Jeffrey Teal

Nautica #2253

110 Premium Outlets Blvd.

Nautica Retail USA LLC

Rick Puleri Carpentry

365 Fairview St.

Richard Puleri

LONGMEADOW

180 Construction

190 Englewood Road

Garrett Moulton

Clear Eyed Media

75 Erskine Dr.

Joseph Douglass

Fibrenew Springfield

82 Canterbury Lane

Brian Newburn

Flynn Consulting Services

37 Birnie Road

John Flynn

Keller Williams Realty

66 Dwight Road

Laura Stevens

Mortgage Giver LLC

1650 Longmeadow St.

Daniel Edwards

Mulberry Real Estate Group LLC

18 Fernleaf Ave.

Jason Donaldson

OASSA Lean Quality Consulting

253 Pendleton Lane

Muhammed Awais

Prime Real Estate

111 Warren Terrace

David Roffo

Razzmatazz Kids

803 Williams St.

Anna Whitton

Sonny’s Junk Removal

45 Berwick Road

Sonny Nicholas

PITTSFIELD

Alpine Services

71 Bartlett Ave.

Christopher Dombrowski

Berkshire Event Lighting

30 South Merriam St.

Alana Gillooly

Bittersweet Farm

973 Barker Road

David Halley

Bliss Nails

180 Elm St.

Thoa Kim Huynh

Elm Street Barber Shop

321½ Elm St.

Christopher Welker

Empire Pizza

413 North St.

Larry Food Corp.

Entech Engineering Associates Inc.

82 Wendell Ave.

Entech Engineering Inc.

General Machine and Control Engineering

82 Wendell Ave.

James Ruggieri

Greylock Investment Group

150 West St.

Greylock Federal Credit Union

Heal to Toe Nursing Foot Care

20 Euclid Ave.

Lynette Dukehart

Ideal Insurance Agency Premier

82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100

Ideal Insurance Agency Inc.

Jehovah’s Business Solutions

32 King St.

Stacia Wright

KLE Project Services

82 Wendell Ave.

KLE Inc.

Mom’s Auto Sales

221 Newell St.

Jaime Traversa, Christopher Barris

Negotiation Task Force

82 Wendell Ave.

Negotiation Design and Strategy LLC

Nerdz for Hire

146 South St.

Poulton Zane

NetworkFolio LLC

82 Wendell Ave.

Gabrielle Chanel

NJS Concrete

51 Robert St.

Nicholas Sumner

Pittsfield Language Services

22 Worthington St.

Elizabeth Trabulsi

Ready Set Clean

82 Wendell Ave.

Edward Savarese

Sister’s Cleaning Services

283 First St.

Cintia de Moura Miranda

Teddy’s Pizza

508 East St.

Wind Chime Properties LLC

Third Avenue Fitness

54 Wendell Ave.

Brittany Gingras

SOUTHWICK

Baystate Printing

13 Sterrett Dr.

Nick Boldyga

Capital Strategies

13 Sterrett Dr.

Nick Boldyga

Coffee Canvas Café

141 Congamond Road

Volkov Demyan

Congamond Coffee & Café

108 Congamond Road

Pam Sclafani

Fusion Bar & Grill

141 Congamond Road

Jose Fernandes

Great Brook Greens

11 Great Brook Dr.

Erica Heng

Hillside Property Services LLC

198 Hillside Road

Mark McDonald

Lynch’s Heating & Cooling

303 North Loomis St.

Kenneth Lynch

Southwick Pools

18 Woodside Circle

Thomas Favreau

Speakers and Sports Services

535 College Highway

Konstantin Makarov

Walker’s Landscape Services

35 Birchwood Road

Jacob Walker

WESTFIELD

413 Alarms

174 Honey Pot Road

Eric Dauplaise

Appalachian Press

11 Railroad Ave.

Michael Dion

Bhatnagar Enterprises

19 Winding Ridge Lane

Nitin Bhatnagar

Dream Meadow Farm

631 West Road

Pamela Boisseau, Joseph Boisseau, Justin Boisseau

Forever Dream Boutique

20 Goose Hollow Road

Holly Janisieski

Kaylisse Ruiz @ A Slight Edge Salon

20 Elm St.

Kaylisse Ruiz

Lauri’s Locks

33 Broad St.

Lauri Gardner

M.D. Siebert Renovations

51 Barbara St.

Mark Siebert

NAP Electric

160 Holyoke Road

Neil Peloquin

NAP Properties LLC

160 Holyoke Road

Neil Peloquin, Dawn Peloquin

Natalia’s Custom Crayons

126 Union St., #821

Shahana Gaston

Nouria

88-90 South Maple St.

Nouria Energy Retail Inc.

Pearl City Antiques

284 Hillside Road

Jessi Messier

Pioneer Valley Home Sales

77 Mill St., #120B

Juan Cruzado

PLAYNOW!

5 East Silver St.

Jennr Ventures LLC

Rick’s Home Improvements

63 Country Club Dr.

Richard Doiron

Right Solution

13 Madison St.

Nelya Misiruk

Slumber Massage Therapy

102 Elm St., Suite 1

Fantasia Garcia

Southwick Road Shell

27 Southwick Road

Abdulsalam Alsaleh

Sushi’s Thrift

56 Washington St.

Kseniya Covileac

Willow and Grace Photography

22 Cherry St.

Jessica Cernak

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Class General Contracting

425 Union St.

Delta Bulk Transport

66 Western Ave.

JG Site Services LLC

78 Poplar Ave.

John R. Sweeney Insurance Agency

1233 Westfield St.

Money Wise Mom

41 Galaska St.

Mylyfe Specialty Pharmacy

1111 Elm St.

Park Square Realty

464 Westfield St.

Shah Traders

464 Main St.

Sono Bello

171 Park Ave.

Tied Down Solutions LLC

110 Quarry Road

Treehouse Orthodontics

46 Daggett Dr.

Visiting Angels

33 Westfield St.

Living Assistance Corp.