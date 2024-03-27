Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of March 2024.
LEE
Berkshire Craftsmen
1240 Cape St.
Kurt Warner
Convenience Plus #2750
241 Main St.
Global Montello Group Corp.
Hanesbrands Inc.
400 Premium Outlets Blvd.
Jeffrey Teal
Nautica #2253
110 Premium Outlets Blvd.
Nautica Retail USA LLC
Rick Puleri Carpentry
365 Fairview St.
Richard Puleri
LONGMEADOW
180 Construction
190 Englewood Road
Garrett Moulton
Clear Eyed Media
75 Erskine Dr.
Joseph Douglass
Fibrenew Springfield
82 Canterbury Lane
Brian Newburn
Flynn Consulting Services
37 Birnie Road
John Flynn
Keller Williams Realty
66 Dwight Road
Laura Stevens
Mortgage Giver LLC
1650 Longmeadow St.
Daniel Edwards
Mulberry Real Estate Group LLC
18 Fernleaf Ave.
Jason Donaldson
OASSA Lean Quality Consulting
253 Pendleton Lane
Muhammed Awais
Prime Real Estate
111 Warren Terrace
David Roffo
Razzmatazz Kids
803 Williams St.
Anna Whitton
Sonny’s Junk Removal
45 Berwick Road
Sonny Nicholas
PITTSFIELD
Alpine Services
71 Bartlett Ave.
Christopher Dombrowski
Berkshire Event Lighting
30 South Merriam St.
Alana Gillooly
Bittersweet Farm
973 Barker Road
David Halley
Bliss Nails
180 Elm St.
Thoa Kim Huynh
Elm Street Barber Shop
321½ Elm St.
Christopher Welker
Empire Pizza
413 North St.
Larry Food Corp.
Entech Engineering Associates Inc.
82 Wendell Ave.
Entech Engineering Inc.
General Machine and Control Engineering
82 Wendell Ave.
James Ruggieri
Greylock Investment Group
150 West St.
Greylock Federal Credit Union
Heal to Toe Nursing Foot Care
20 Euclid Ave.
Lynette Dukehart
Ideal Insurance Agency Premier
82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100
Ideal Insurance Agency Inc.
Jehovah’s Business Solutions
32 King St.
Stacia Wright
KLE Project Services
82 Wendell Ave.
KLE Inc.
Mom’s Auto Sales
221 Newell St.
Jaime Traversa, Christopher Barris
Negotiation Task Force
82 Wendell Ave.
Negotiation Design and Strategy LLC
Nerdz for Hire
146 South St.
Poulton Zane
NetworkFolio LLC
82 Wendell Ave.
Gabrielle Chanel
NJS Concrete
51 Robert St.
Nicholas Sumner
Pittsfield Language Services
22 Worthington St.
Elizabeth Trabulsi
Ready Set Clean
82 Wendell Ave.
Edward Savarese
Sister’s Cleaning Services
283 First St.
Cintia de Moura Miranda
Teddy’s Pizza
508 East St.
Wind Chime Properties LLC
Third Avenue Fitness
54 Wendell Ave.
Brittany Gingras
SOUTHWICK
Baystate Printing
13 Sterrett Dr.
Nick Boldyga
Capital Strategies
13 Sterrett Dr.
Nick Boldyga
Coffee Canvas Café
141 Congamond Road
Volkov Demyan
Congamond Coffee & Café
108 Congamond Road
Pam Sclafani
Fusion Bar & Grill
141 Congamond Road
Jose Fernandes
Great Brook Greens
11 Great Brook Dr.
Erica Heng
Hillside Property Services LLC
198 Hillside Road
Mark McDonald
Lynch’s Heating & Cooling
303 North Loomis St.
Kenneth Lynch
Southwick Pools
18 Woodside Circle
Thomas Favreau
Speakers and Sports Services
535 College Highway
Konstantin Makarov
Walker’s Landscape Services
35 Birchwood Road
Jacob Walker
WESTFIELD
413 Alarms
174 Honey Pot Road
Eric Dauplaise
Appalachian Press
11 Railroad Ave.
Michael Dion
Bhatnagar Enterprises
19 Winding Ridge Lane
Nitin Bhatnagar
Dream Meadow Farm
631 West Road
Pamela Boisseau, Joseph Boisseau, Justin Boisseau
Forever Dream Boutique
20 Goose Hollow Road
Holly Janisieski
Kaylisse Ruiz @ A Slight Edge Salon
20 Elm St.
Kaylisse Ruiz
Lauri’s Locks
33 Broad St.
Lauri Gardner
M.D. Siebert Renovations
51 Barbara St.
Mark Siebert
NAP Electric
160 Holyoke Road
Neil Peloquin
NAP Properties LLC
160 Holyoke Road
Neil Peloquin, Dawn Peloquin
Natalia’s Custom Crayons
126 Union St., #821
Shahana Gaston
Nouria
88-90 South Maple St.
Nouria Energy Retail Inc.
Pearl City Antiques
284 Hillside Road
Jessi Messier
Pioneer Valley Home Sales
77 Mill St., #120B
Juan Cruzado
PLAYNOW!
5 East Silver St.
Jennr Ventures LLC
Rick’s Home Improvements
63 Country Club Dr.
Richard Doiron
Right Solution
13 Madison St.
Nelya Misiruk
Slumber Massage Therapy
102 Elm St., Suite 1
Fantasia Garcia
Southwick Road Shell
27 Southwick Road
Abdulsalam Alsaleh
Sushi’s Thrift
56 Washington St.
Kseniya Covileac
Willow and Grace Photography
22 Cherry St.
Jessica Cernak
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Class General Contracting
425 Union St.
Delta Bulk Transport
66 Western Ave.
JG Site Services LLC
78 Poplar Ave.
John R. Sweeney Insurance Agency
1233 Westfield St.
Money Wise Mom
41 Galaska St.
Mylyfe Specialty Pharmacy
1111 Elm St.
Park Square Realty
464 Westfield St.
Shah Traders
464 Main St.
Sono Bello
171 Park Ave.
Tied Down Solutions LLC
110 Quarry Road
Treehouse Orthodontics
46 Daggett Dr.
Visiting Angels
33 Westfield St.
