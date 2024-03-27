Doing Business as Certificates

DBA Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of March 2024.

LEE

Berkshire Craftsmen
1240 Cape St.
Kurt Warner

Convenience Plus #2750
241 Main St.
Global Montello Group Corp.

Hanesbrands Inc.
400 Premium Outlets Blvd.
Jeffrey Teal

Nautica #2253
110 Premium Outlets Blvd.
Nautica Retail USA LLC

Rick Puleri Carpentry
365 Fairview St.
Richard Puleri

LONGMEADOW

180 Construction
190 Englewood Road
Garrett Moulton

Clear Eyed Media
75 Erskine Dr.
Joseph Douglass

Fibrenew Springfield
82 Canterbury Lane
Brian Newburn

Flynn Consulting Services
37 Birnie Road
John Flynn

Keller Williams Realty
66 Dwight Road
Laura Stevens

Mortgage Giver LLC
1650 Longmeadow St.
Daniel Edwards

Mulberry Real Estate Group LLC
18 Fernleaf Ave.
Jason Donaldson

OASSA Lean Quality Consulting
253 Pendleton Lane
Muhammed Awais

Prime Real Estate
111 Warren Terrace
David Roffo

Razzmatazz Kids
803 Williams St.
Anna Whitton

Sonny’s Junk Removal
45 Berwick Road
Sonny Nicholas

PITTSFIELD

Alpine Services
71 Bartlett Ave.
Christopher Dombrowski

Berkshire Event Lighting
30 South Merriam St.
Alana Gillooly

Bittersweet Farm
973 Barker Road
David Halley

Bliss Nails
180 Elm St.
Thoa Kim Huynh

Elm Street Barber Shop
321½ Elm St.
Christopher Welker

Empire Pizza
413 North St.
Larry Food Corp.

Entech Engineering Associates Inc.
82 Wendell Ave.
Entech Engineering Inc.

General Machine and Control Engineering
82 Wendell Ave.
James Ruggieri

Greylock Investment Group
150 West St.
Greylock Federal Credit Union

Heal to Toe Nursing Foot Care
20 Euclid Ave.
Lynette Dukehart

Ideal Insurance Agency Premier
82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100
Ideal Insurance Agency Inc.

Jehovah’s Business Solutions
32 King St.
Stacia Wright

KLE Project Services
82 Wendell Ave.
KLE Inc.

Mom’s Auto Sales
221 Newell St.
Jaime Traversa, Christopher Barris

Negotiation Task Force
82 Wendell Ave.
Negotiation Design and Strategy LLC

Nerdz for Hire
146 South St.
Poulton Zane

NetworkFolio LLC
82 Wendell Ave.
Gabrielle Chanel

NJS Concrete
51 Robert St.
Nicholas Sumner

Pittsfield Language Services
22 Worthington St.
Elizabeth Trabulsi

Ready Set Clean
82 Wendell Ave.
Edward Savarese

Sister’s Cleaning Services
283 First St.
Cintia de Moura Miranda

Teddy’s Pizza
508 East St.
Wind Chime Properties LLC

Third Avenue Fitness
54 Wendell Ave.
Brittany Gingras

SOUTHWICK

Baystate Printing
13 Sterrett Dr.
Nick Boldyga

Capital Strategies
13 Sterrett Dr.
Nick Boldyga

Coffee Canvas Café
141 Congamond Road
Volkov Demyan

Congamond Coffee & Café
108 Congamond Road
Pam Sclafani

Fusion Bar & Grill
141 Congamond Road
Jose Fernandes

Great Brook Greens
11 Great Brook Dr.
Erica Heng

Hillside Property Services LLC
198 Hillside Road
Mark McDonald

Lynch’s Heating & Cooling
303 North Loomis St.
Kenneth Lynch

Southwick Pools
18 Woodside Circle
Thomas Favreau

Speakers and Sports Services
535 College Highway
Konstantin Makarov

Walker’s Landscape Services
35 Birchwood Road
Jacob Walker

WESTFIELD

413 Alarms
174 Honey Pot Road
Eric Dauplaise

Appalachian Press
11 Railroad Ave.
Michael Dion

Bhatnagar Enterprises
19 Winding Ridge Lane
Nitin Bhatnagar

Dream Meadow Farm
631 West Road
Pamela Boisseau, Joseph Boisseau, Justin Boisseau

Forever Dream Boutique
20 Goose Hollow Road
Holly Janisieski

Kaylisse Ruiz @ A Slight Edge Salon
20 Elm St.
Kaylisse Ruiz

Lauri’s Locks
33 Broad St.
Lauri Gardner

M.D. Siebert Renovations
51 Barbara St.
Mark Siebert

NAP Electric
160 Holyoke Road
Neil Peloquin

NAP Properties LLC
160 Holyoke Road
Neil Peloquin, Dawn Peloquin

Natalia’s Custom Crayons
126 Union St., #821
Shahana Gaston

Nouria
88-90 South Maple St.
Nouria Energy Retail Inc.

Pearl City Antiques
284 Hillside Road
Jessi Messier

Pioneer Valley Home Sales
77 Mill St., #120B
Juan Cruzado

PLAYNOW!
5 East Silver St.
Jennr Ventures LLC

Rick’s Home Improvements
63 Country Club Dr.
Richard Doiron

Right Solution
13 Madison St.
Nelya Misiruk

Slumber Massage Therapy
102 Elm St., Suite 1
Fantasia Garcia

Southwick Road Shell
27 Southwick Road
Abdulsalam Alsaleh

Sushi’s Thrift
56 Washington St.
Kseniya Covileac

Willow and Grace Photography
22 Cherry St.
Jessica Cernak

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Class General Contracting
425 Union St.
Class General Contracting

Delta Bulk Transport
66 Western Ave.
J.E.P. Inc.

JG Site Services LLC
78 Poplar Ave.
JG Site Services LLC

John R. Sweeney Insurance Agency
1233 Westfield St.
John R. Sweeney Insurance Agency

Money Wise Mom
41 Galaska St.
Money Wise Mom

Mylyfe Specialty Pharmacy
1111 Elm St.
Mylyfe Specialty Pharmacy

Park Square Realty
464 Westfield St.
PSQ Inc.

Shah Traders
464 Main St.
Shah Traders

Sono Bello
171 Park Ave.
Sono Bello

Tied Down Solutions LLC
110 Quarry Road
Tied Down Solutions LLC

Treehouse Orthodontics
46 Daggett Dr.
Treehouse Orthodontics

Visiting Angels
33 Westfield St.
Living Assistance Corp.

