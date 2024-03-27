Company Notebook

AIC Launches Center for Sport Physiology and Exercise Testing

SPRINGFIELD — American International College (AIC) recently opened its Center for Sport Physiology and Exercise Testing (CSPET). The state-of-the-art human-performance laboratory, located in the AIC Colaccino Center for Health Sciences, is the only one of its kind in the Greater Springfield area. It features sophisticated testing equipment used to provide advanced exercise assessments and analyses in all aspects of health and performance, including BOD POD body composition testing, resting metabolic rate testing, and VO2 max testing. Working in the testing center benefits AIC students in the allied health professions, providing them with learning opportunities to advance their practical knowledge in exercise science. After being trained by faculty, students gain experience administering exercise testing protocols and educating participants on their results, setting them apart from others as they enter their careers. The CSPET is now open to members of the college and Greater Springfield community by appointment. AIC student-athletes, coaches, faculty, and staff may sign up for testing at a discounted rate. To request information or to make an appointment, visit www.aic.edu/lp/sport-physiology.

Keiter Executive Headquarters to Move to West Springfield

FLORENCE — Keiter, a construction-services firm located in Florence since 2008, recently announced it will relocate its executive headquarters to a 6,000-square-foot facility at 1 Interstate Dr., West Springfield later this year. Keiter is comprised of Keiter Builders, the commercial/institutional division; Keiter Homes, the residential arm; and Keiter Properties, the real-estate venture. Its pre-construction, sales and marketing, finance and administration, and operations departments will be located in the new space. The move is prompted by growth and will allow Keiter much-needed space to collaborate with customers and partners on projects. The new location will also help Keiter better serve clients in Hampden and Berkshire counties while continuing to serve clients in Hampshire and Franklin counties.

Gazebo Opens Second Store in East Longmeadow

NORTHAMPTON — Gazebo, the lingerie, bra-fitting, and swimsuit store in downtown Northampton, has expanded with the opening of Gazebo Too in the location of the former Coughlin’s Place restaurant at 182 North Main St., East Longmeadow. Gazebo was founded in 1978 by Judith Fine and sold to employees Donna McNeight and Amy Dickinson in 2016. McNeight will run Gazebo Too, and Dickinson will run the original Gazebo in Northampton. Gazebo prides itself on full-service bra, binder, and cup-sized swimsuit fittings, with cups ranging from AA to N. Gazebo is a proud ally of the LGBGTQ community and is wheelchair- and service-animal-friendly.

Eversource Tests New Mobile Batteries for Emergency Power

SPRINGFIELD — As part of Eversource’s commitment to advancing clean technologies and exploring innovative ways to help the Commonwealth achieve its decarbonization goals, the company is testing a mobile battery energy storage system (MBESS) as a zero-carbon backup power source. As part of its MBESS pilot program, the energy company now has two mobile batteries that it is strategically deploying across its Massachusetts service territory, including in environmental-justice communities, to provide power to customers while its crews make upgrades or repairs to the electric system that would otherwise require a power outage. Eversource is also charging one of the batteries using a solar array at its Springfield Area Work Center, further enhancing the clean-energy applications of the technology. Mobile batteries produce no exhaust fumes, and, unlike diesel generators, the MBESS operates virtually silently. Also, by eliminating noise, batteries can facilitate clearer communication between workers on construction job sites or disaster-relief efforts. The MBESS can also be swapped out for recharging and save money previously spent on diesel fuel to power generators. One new 500 kilowatt-hour mobile battery can, for example, charge a 50-home neighborhood for four hours. The current plan is to have two mobile batteries at the Springfield Area Work Center for deployment.

Independent Connections Expands into Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — Independent Connections (IndyConn), an IT-solutions company in the Berkshires, announced the grand opening of its Pittsfield office. The new building will serve as the company’s Massachusetts branch and will house its growing team of skilled professionals dedicated to providing innovative technology solutions to businesses across the region. The company has other office locations in Hartford, Conn. and East Greenbush, N.Y.

Tighe & Bond Opens Second New York Office

WESTFIELD — Tighe & Bond announced the opening of a new office in Troy, N.Y. Located at 433 River St. in the Hedley Building, this location will allow the firm to better service its growing base of clients in the Albany region. Tighe & Bond’s newest location brings the firm’s total office count to 16 throughout the Northeast and is the firm’s second New York location, in addition to the Hudson Valley office located in Rhinebeck. Vice President Erin Moore will provide leadership for the establishment of the Troy office as location manager. A lifelong resident of New York’s Capital District, with more than two decades of experience in municipal water, wastewater, and stormwater projects, she has been actively engaged in expanding Tighe & Bond’s services throughout New York in response to clients’ needs.

Three Nonprofits Deliver Pet Food to the Elderly

NORTH ADAMS — In partnership with the Berkshire Humane Society Pet Assistance Program, BFAIR and Elder Services of Berkshire County are helping elders feed their pets in conjunction with Meals on Wheels, which provides hot lunchtime meals for people age 60 and older. BFAIR’s Community Based Day Services (CBDS) program participants fill a vehicle at Berkshire Humane Society before embarking on a journey through Pittsfield and Dalton to deliver pet food to more than 20 elders in the Berkshire community. The program will run monthly, and BFAIR program participants will continue to deliver this resource. BFAIR’s Community Based Day Services program helps adults with disabilities participate in their community and improve their skills by providing access to regular, meaningful social contact and stimulating activities. Services are designed to maximize a person’s ability to manage everyday life activities in their community. To be eligible to receive pet assistance through this program, the individual must receive services through Elder Services’ Meals on Wheels program. For more information on how to get started, visit esbci.org or call (413) 499-0524.

Community Foundation Receives $560,000 Grant from MassMutual Foundation

SPRINGFIELD — The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts announced it has received a $560,000 gift from the MassMutual Foundation to support grantmaking in Springfield through the Community Foundation’s Flexible Funding program. Through this grant, the MassMutual Foundation seeks to create more equitable access to social and economic opportunity in its local community. Recognizing a need in Springfield to address barriers to financial well-being, the MassMutual Foundation identified the opportunity to support the Community Foundation’s Flexible Funding grant program, which uses a trust-based approach, informed by community, to make resources available to those nonprofits best positioned to increase equity and opportunity for all residents. The MassMutual Foundation’s funding will specifically target programs and organizations with a focus on building financial resiliency through four focus areas: building networks, fostering financial health, fulfilling basic financial needs, and expanding employment opportunities. The Flexible Funding program provides unrestricted financial support to nonprofits and other organizations assisting their communities in Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden counties, prioritizing organizations actively working to combat racial disparities, promote equity and justice, and create pathways for marginalized communities. The program is designed to uplift the day-to-day operations and sustainability of these organizations. Applications for the next Flexible Funding round will open in August, and recipient grantees will be announced in December.

bankESB Parent Wins 2024 Top Workplaces USA Award

EASTHAMPTON — Hometown Financial Group, parent company of bankESB, Abington Bank, and bankHometown, announced it was named a winner of the 2024 Top Workplaces USA award by Energage. Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that are dedicated to building an exceptional, people-first culture. Winners are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous, third-party employee-engagement survey, issued by Energage, a leading provider of technology-based employee-engagement tools. More than 42,000 organizations across the country were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 culture drivers that are proven to predict high performance, against industry benchmarks.

Rocky’s Ace Hardware Supports Baystate Children’s Hospital

SPRINGFIELD — Rocky’s Ace Hardware announced the results of its semiannual Round Up for Kids fundraiser, with its Western Mass. stores raising a grand total of $8,336.74 for Baystate Children’s Hospital. Local participating Rocky’s locations include the Island Pond Road and Liberty Street stores in Springfield, and the Agawam, East Longmeadow, Westfield, Ludlow, Palmer, and South Hadley stores, with all local funds benefiting Baystate Children’s Hospital. Throughout the campaign, which took place at all 48 Rocky’s stores during November, customers rounded up their purchase totals to the next dollar. The difference added up to $41,376.96 and was donated to the Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) hospital nearest to each store. This was the second Round Up for Kids fundraiser the 48 Rocky’s stores held in 2023.