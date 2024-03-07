Independent Connections Expands Footprint to Downtown Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — Independent Connections (IndyConn), an IT-solutions company in the Berkshires, announced the grand opening of its Pittsfield office. The new building will serve as the company’s Massachusetts branch and will house its growing team of skilled professionals dedicated to providing innovative technology solutions to businesses across the region. The company has other office locations in Hartford, Conn. and East Greenbush, N.Y.

The grand opening will take place on Thursday, March 7 from 3 to 5 p.m. at 579 Fenn St., Pittsfield. The event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, tours of the new facility, refreshments, and networking opportunities with industry professionals, local business leaders, and city officials. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn more about IndyConn’s IT solutions and how they can benefit their businesses.

“I couldn’t be more excited about Indy’s future and the impact our services will have on local businesses,” said Christa Proper, CEO of Independent Connections, adding that Indy continues to expand its enterprise products and services by offering full-service IT and cybersecurity solutions for all types of businesses. “We are very committed to Pittsfield, and we feel it is the perfect place for Indy to expand and maintain a local presence for our local customers.”