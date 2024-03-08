Despite Reports, Founder of Steve’s and Herrell’s Ice Cream Alive and Well

NORTHAMPTON — On March 4, the website obitshighway.com published an article wrongly claiming that Steve Herrell, founder of Steve’s Ice Cream and Herrell’s Ice Cream, had died. Another site, indianhausa.com, picked up the story on March 5.

Judy Herrell, president and CEO of Herrell’s Ice Cream, publicly announced that the reports are not true. “Steve Herrell is in good health, active, and will be celebrating his 80th birthday on April 2,” she said. “It is believed that these websites, where these obits were published, are phishing sites and are attempting to increase their online traffic.”