Three Bulkley Richardson Attorneys Named Super Lawyers for 20 Straight Years

SPRINGFIELD — Francis “Sandy” Dibble, John Pucci, and Jeffrey Roberts, attorneys at Bulkley Richardson, have been recognized by Super Lawyers for 20 consecutive years, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of Massachusetts Super Lawyers.

According to Super Lawyers, there are 42,635 attorneys registered with the Massachusetts state bar, but only 264 attorneys selected to Super Lawyers all 20 years, making this an elite group of 0.6% of attorneys in the state.

Dibble, partner, has been recognized in the area of business litigation. He has tried and won, or favorably settled, significant cases for a wide range of clients throughout the U.S.

Pucci, partner, has been recognized in the area of criminal defense: white collar crimes. He is one of Massachusetts’ top trial lawyers, representing individuals and companies in complex civil and criminal litigation of all kinds in both state and federal courts.

Roberts, counsel, has been recognized in the area of estate & probate. He has handled many sophisticated estate-planning matters throughout his career, as well as corporate work and business transactions, primarily for closely held companies.

“Twenty years of being recognized as a Super Lawyer is a testament to the solid reputations that these lawyers have earned within their respective fields of practice,” said Dan Finnegan, Bulkley Richardson’s managing partner. “Their contributions to clients across Massachusetts and beyond are noteworthy.”

Super Lawyers is a rating service of lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. A patented attorney-selection process is peer-influenced and research-driven, selecting the top 5% of attorneys to the Super Lawyers list each year.