Insa Opens Recreational Dispensary in Salem

SALEM — Insa, a vertically integrated cannabis organization with locations in Springfield and Easthampton, announced the opening of its newest location on Highland Avenue in Salem, near the Lynn town line.

“We are so proud of our team here in Salem,” Insa CEO Mark Zatyrka said. “For the past month, they have gone through extensive trainings as well as volunteered at dozens of nonprofits, community events, and cleanups. We couldn’t be more excited to open up a dispensary in the city of Salem. This city has been wonderful to work with, and we are looking forward to furthering our partnership and commitment to the city. We are so excited to open here in the North Shore.”

Insa Salem will be a recreational dispensary and the first Insa location in Eastern Mass.; however, many other dispensaries across the state carry Insa’s cannabis products.

Insa Salem will also offer online express ordering, a first-of-its-kind offering in the North Shore area. Patrons can skip the line by placing their orders on myinsa.com, and their order will be ready for pickup and payment when they arrive at the shop.

Insa’s newest location will open its doors to the public today, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. A grand-opening ceremony will follow on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at noon.