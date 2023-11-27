IT’SUGAR Now Open at Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE — IT’SUGAR, one of the largest specialty candy retailers in the U.S., has opened a 2,400-square-foot candy store inside Holyoke Mall.

The Holyoke Mall location epitomizes what the brand is known for: hundreds of varieties of over-the-top sweets, humorous products, and immersive candy experiences from America’s beloved brands, including Sour Patch Kids, OREO, Nerds, Skittles, Reese’s, and Starburst. It also includes shops devoted to retro and international candy, TikTok-trending treats, and much more.

“IT’SUGAR is more than a candy store,” said Justin Clinger, assistant vice president, Creative and Marketing at IT’SUGAR. “We have one of the most expansive assortments of confectionery treats, alongside a curated collection of in-demand candy-licensed merchandise, such as apparel, plush, scented candles, and more. IT’SUGAR provides a sweet and humorous escape from everyday life.”

IT’SUGAR’s new store is located on the upper level in Center Court, next to H&M.