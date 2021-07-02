JA of Western Massachusetts Raises $1,450 with Virtual 5K Run/Walk 

SPRINGFIELD — Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts (JAWM) staged a Virtual 5K Run/Walk June 11-14 to raise funds to support its literacy, entrepreneurship, and career exploration programs. A total of 14 participants met the challenge and raised $1,450 for the cause.

“The realities of the pandemic prompted us to hold this event virtually, but we are so grateful for the participants who still made the commitment to support us,” said Jennifer A. Connolly, President, JAWM. “Every bit helps as our programs are offered at no cost to schools and youth groups. Our students need financial literacy and work readiness programs to be prepared for their futures.”

Participants paid a $25 entry fee and were encouraged to walk, run or bike with friends and family and solicit donations through their own fundraising pages. Safety Restore of Westfield was the event’s medal sponsor, and Country Bank was the certificate sponsor.