HCC Reopening Campus Offices, Fitness Center

HOLYOKE — Beginning July 6, Holyoke Community College will reopen its Admissions and Advising offices for on-campus, in-person services.

The Admissions and Advising offices, located on the first floor of the HCC Campus Center, will be open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those offices, and most others, have been operating remotely since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides Admissions and Advising, other departments will also have in-person services at varied hours based on staff availability, and those hours will be posted on the HCC website. All offices will continue to provide remote services via email, phone, Zoom, and the “ChatNow” feature on the HCC website: hcc.edu.

The HCC Bookstore, located on the second floor of the Campus Center, has been open for in-person business since mid-May.

Due to renovations underway on the second floor of the Frost building, the Financial Aid, Student Accounts and Student Records offices will continue to operate remotely for now via email, phone, zoom, and ChatNow.

Masks must be worn in all HCC buildings.

Meanwhile, the fitness room in the Bartley Center for Athletics & Recreation is scheduled to reopen on July 16, with some restrictions for the remainder of the summer.

A maximum of 15 guests will be permitted in the fitness room at any given time. Workout time slots will run for 60 minutes with 30-minute intervals in between for cleaning and sanitizing along the following schedule: Monday-Friday: 6-7 a.m.; 7:30-8:30 a.m., 9-10 a.m., 10:30-11:30 a.m., noon to 1 p.m., 1:30-2:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 4:30 -5:30 p.m., 6-7 p.m., 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. Saturday & Sunday: 8-9 a.m., 9:30-10:30 a.m., 11 a.m.-noon.

Guests can pre-register for preferred workout times by calling the Bartley Center desk attendant at (413) 552–2160 during normal business hours, although pre-registration is not required.

Fitness room users may remove their masks while engaged in cardio exercises only. For the time being, the lobby, basketball courts, locker rooms and second floor areas will remain closed.

More information Bartley Center hours and regulations can be found on the HCC website: hcc.edu/bartley-center