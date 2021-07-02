Stage Is Set for Star Spangled Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — In preparation for Star Spangled Springfield on July 4, the Springfield Police Department will be detouring traffic in and around the area of the Memorial Bridge and Riverfront Park where festivities will be held.

On July 3, at 11 p.m., the Memorial Bridge will close to all traffic, vehicular and pedestrian, to allow for the set-up of the Star Spangled Springfield fireworks display. The bridge will open around 11p.m. on July 4.

On July 4, around 7:30 p.m., the Springfield Police Department will begin to close roads in the vicinity of the Memorial Bridge in anticipation of the 9:30 p.m. fireworks display. Massachusetts State Police will close Exit 5 (formerly Exit 7) off of I-91 South as needed. Pedestrians will be restricted from sitting on I-91 Exit Ramps.

For public safety, the Springfield Police Department will enforce no bicycles, skateboards, rollerblades, pets, alcohol, fireworks, sparklers, and drones in and around Riverfront Park.

Star Spangled Springfield, presented by the Spirit of Springfield since 1991, is sponsored by MassMutual. It is supported with additional support from iHeart Radio (Mix 93.1 FM), MassLive, The Republican, and WWLP-TV22. In-kind donors include 90 Meat Outlet/Armata’s, Affordable Waste Solutions, Charlie Arment Trucking, Elegant Affairs, Joseph Freedman Company, MGM Springfield, Michael’s Party Rentals, Quality Beverage, Republic Services, Sheraton Springfield, Springfield Parking Authority, Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, City of Springfield, and many others.