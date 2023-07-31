James Montana of Dietz & Co. Earns Architecture License

SPRINGFIELD — Dietz & Co. Architects announced that James Montana, AIA has completed the Architectural Registration Examination and met all of the requirements for architectural licensure in the state of Connecticut, bringing the firm’s total number of registered architects to eight.

Montana joined Dietz & Co. in January and is currently participating in the design and project management of a new senior-center facility for the town of Wilmington. He holds a master of architecture degree from Wentworth Institute of Technology and has led design teams for multiple award-winning projects.

Prior to working for Dietz, Montana worked for architectural firms in Massachusetts and Connecticut, where he developed a specialization in design for mixed-used commercial and residential projects. He also has experience in designing boutique corporate interiors and campus planning for higher education.