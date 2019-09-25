Jeff Daley Named New Westmass CEO

CHICOPEE — Westmass Area Development Corp. named Jeff Daley CEO of the private, nonprofit development entity. Daley, who was chosen as the result of a search process conducted by the Westmass board, has more than 15 years of experience in the real-estate development arena.

Daley is the former executive director of the Westfield Redevelopment Authority and most recently served as the principal of CJC Development Advisors LLC, which he founded in 2016. Daley’s portfolio includes overseeing $60 million in commercial and industrial development and managing $34 million in public development projects.

As CEO, Daley will be responsible for management of Westmass, including negotiating corporate acquisitions, land sales, leases, and incentive proposals; grant applications; and marketing resources and development services to organizations and businesses considering investment in the region. Daley will also enhance Westmass offerings regarding development services to communities throughout the region to assist with economic development and real-estate development opportunities.

Daley will also evaluate opportunities for new industrial-park development and land acquisition and coordinate federal, state, and local economic-development grants and resources. Daley replaces interim CEO Bryan Nicholas, who served after the sudden passing of former CEO Eric Nelson, who was appointed in 2016.

Carol Campbell, president of Chicopee Industrial Contractors Inc. and chair of the Westmass board, said, “I know I speak on behalf of the search committee and the Westmass board of directors in saying we are very pleased to have Jeff join our team. He possesses the skills we need at this time to continue to advance the organization. Jeff brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in real estate and development and will complement the services and resources offered by the Westmass team. I also want to extend my thanks to Bryan Nicholas, who steered the organization as interim CEO following the passing of our former CEO Eric Nelson.”

Daley will also be responsible for the continued development of one of Westmass Development’s signature projects, the Ludlow Mills complex. Most recently, Westmass announced the addition of Commonwealth funding secured by state Rep. Thomas Petrolati and an Economic Development Administration Grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce supported by U.S. Rep. Richard Neal. Those funds will be utilized for the construction of Riverside Drive at the rear of the complex, making the development accessible to substantially more development. The site includes 75 Winn Development apartments in Mill 10 for those over age 55 and is host to the Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Western Massachusetts.