Jeffrey Roberts Joins Bulkley Richardson

SPRINGFIELD — Bulkley Richardson recently welcomed Jeffrey Roberts to the firm as counsel in the Trusts & Estates and Business practices.

Roberts has handled many sophisticated estate-planning matters and complex business transactions throughout his career. His practice will continue to focus on estate planning, trusts and estates, taxation, and estate administration, as well as corporate work and business transactions primarily for closely held companies. He also has extensive experience with advice to family-owned companies with respect to business-succession planning and representation of the owner with respect to the sale of a closely held business.

Roberts has practiced law at Robinson Donovan P.C. since graduating from Georgetown Law in 1974 and served as the firm’s managing partner for many of those years.

“Jeffrey is well-known in the community for his wealth of knowledge and his ability to build dynamic, long-term relationships,” said Dan Finnegan, managing partner at Bulkley Richardson. “He has spent a career helping his clients plan for their future, and we are honored that he chose Bulkley Richardson for his own future.”