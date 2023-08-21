Jennifer Santucci Joins Bulkley Richardson

SPRINGFIELD — Bulkley Richardson recently welcomed Jennifer Santucci to the firm as an associate in the Real Estate department.

She will work with clients on drafting and negotiating purchase and sale agreements; reviewing and analyzing sales contracts, LLC/corporate documents, trust documentation, and title commitments; and preparing for and conducting closings. Her experience also includes real-estate financing, including representing various lenders in commercial real-estate transactions, and preparation of loan agreements and other loan documents on behalf of lenders.

Santucci earned a juris doctorate from Suffolk University Law School in 2014 and a bachelor’s degree, summa cum laude, in criminal studies from Johnson & Wales University in 2009.

“Our real-estate practice supports the legal objectives of so many of our business and individual clients,” said Kathy Bernardo, chair of the firm’s Real Estate department. “Jennifer’s addition to the real-estate group came at an ideal time as her skills and experience as a lawyer will complement our ongoing work and help to support our clients’ complex real-estate needs.”