Pittsfield Cooperative Bank Donates $1,000 to the People’s Pantry of Great Barrington

PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield Cooperative Bank recently made a $1,000 donation to the People’s Pantry in Great Barrington. The People’s Pantry, located at Saint James Place, is a local nonprofit offering locally sourced food and other resources to clients experiencing food insecurity.

“The People’s Pantry serves a critical need for Great Barrington and the southern Berkshires,” said J. Jay Anderson, president and CEO of Pittsfield Cooperative Bank. “They are an admirable organization dedicated to helping the people in our community who need it most.”

Since 1999, the People’s Pantry has been a local staple for those experiencing food insecurity in the Berkshires. While mainly serving the Southern Berkshire community, all individuals in need of food support are encouraged to visit, with no required proof of income or status to receive services.

“We are extremely grateful and appreciative of the donation from the Pittsfield Cooperative Bank,” said Beth Moser, president of the People’s Pantry. “We rely on our donors’ generous support to help reduce food-supply costs so that we can keep serving our community.”