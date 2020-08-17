Jeremy Therrien Joins Westfield Starfires Front-office Staff

WESTFIELD — The Westfield Starfires announced the addition of Jeremy Therrien to the staff as Game Operations and Promotions coordinator.

Therrien, a Westfield native and senior at Springfield College, has served in that position since late in 2019 and has spent much of the 2020 season implementing the organization’s COVID-19 readiness plan.

For three consecutive years, Therrien has served as a student leader at the Hoophall Classic, an annual, Springfield-based tournament that features the top high-school basketball players and teams from around the country. He is also a Game Operations supervisor for the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League.

“Jeremy is a rising star in the sport-management and event industry,” team owner and co-founder Christopher Thompson said. “We are thrilled to have him join the Starfires organization.”

The Westfield Starfires are members of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League, which offers collegiate summer baseball to fans in seven New England cities. The Starfires joined the league as an expansion franchise for the summer of 2019 and play out of historic Billy Bullens Field in Westfield.