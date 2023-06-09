Jewish Federation of the Berkshires Slates 83rd Annual Meeting for June 20

LENOX — On Tuesday, June 20 at 7:30 p.m., Jewish Federation of the Berkshires will celebrate its work in the community at its 83rd annual meeting, which will be held this year at Shakespeare & Company’s Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre. A review of accomplishments from the past year will be shared, as well as a look forward to plans and goals for the year ahead.

Community members are invited to a celebratory reception, followed by a brief business meeting, board elections, and the presentation of the Simkin Schiller Scholarship to Jewish high-school seniors who demonstrate high academic achievement and leadership in the Jewish and broader communities.

The guest speaker will be Rabbi Aaron Fine, executive director of UMass Amherst Hillel, who will share his insights on “The State of Jewish Life on Campus.”

This event is free and open to all members of the Jewish community. The Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre is located at Shakespeare & Company, 70 Kemble St., Lenox. Visit the calendar of events at jewishberkshires.org for further details about this event.