Junior Achievement to Hold Music Legend Night Bowl-a-Thon on Feb. 17

SPRINGFIELD — Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts (JAWM) will hold its Bowl-a-Thon on Friday, Feb. 17 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Shaker Bowl in East Longmeadow. Registration fees will support Junior Achievement programs and events for youth throughout the region.

“We’re looking forward to this fun, family-friendly evening of bowling, pizza, and contests,” said Jennifer Connolly, JAWM president. “In keeping with our Music Legend Night theme, we will award prizes for the best group, male, and female music-legend costumes. We encourage people to come as a family or with friends and co-workers for this great night for a great cause.”

There are three levels of participation for bowling teams of four to five people: Perfect Game ($400), which includes T-shirts, three strings with shoe rental, a special JA gift per team, two large pizzas, soda, popcorn, and one alcoholic drink per adult player; Strike ($300), which includes T-shirts, three strings with shoe rental, a special JA gift per team, one large pizza, soda, and popcorn; and Spare ($200), which includes T-shirts, three strings with shoe rental, and a special JA gift per team.

For more information or to register, visit jawm.org/bowl.