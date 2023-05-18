Keiter Corp. Spins Off Site-work Division into Wholly Owned Subsidiary

FLORENCE — Keiter Corp. has formally spun off its excavation and site-work division, Hatfield Construction Inc., into a wholly owned subsidiary in a move that President Scott Keiter said poises the new organization for growth. Historically, the division served only Keiter clients, but it will now scale up to serve many other clients in the industry.

Key leaders in the firm will be Bill Moynihan, director of Operations, in charge of project management and field operations; and Dylan Courtney, director of Pre-construction, who will oversee project development, estimating, and sales.

“The businesses are run differently from one another, have different needs, and now have entirely separate management teams,” Keiter said. “We’re now able to position ourselves for continued growth, and we are excited about the opportunity for Hatfield Construction to develop new relationships with other contractors and builders in the region and partner with them on their construction projects.”

Hatfield Construction offers services including trucking and hauling, excavation, demolition, sewer and water, septic systems, land clearing, stormwater systems and trenching for underground utilities. Keiter said the business also works closely with solar companies, assisting them with trenching and ground-mount systems.

Hatfield Construction has approximately 20 employees in roles ranging from equipment operator and laborer to site foreman and management.

“Hatfield Construction ensures the same core values and quality of service as its parent company,” Courtney said.

Keiter added that “we bring a high level of professionalism to the table. We have a deep reservoir of talent on staff, and we’re always up for the challenge of complex projects.”

Moynihan has been with Keiter for eight years. He holds an associate degree in architecture from Springfield Technical Community College and a bachelor’s in building construction technology from UMass Amherst.

Hired last fall, Courtney holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Nichols College and an MBA from Washington State University. He is also certified in construction project management by Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Hatfield Construction offers a broad scope of services. Current projects include the development of an outdoor exercise ‘airnaseum,’ or open-air gymnasium, at Hampshire Regional YMCA; infrastructure upgrades to Parsons House at Smith College, including a new elevator shaft; and excavation, stormwater systems, and other site work on Belchertown property being developed by Cutchins Programs for Children & Families.