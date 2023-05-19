United Way of Pioneer Valley to Present Free OnBoard Workshop

SPRINGFIELD — United Way of Pioneer Valley (UWPV) will offer a free OnBoard workshop for newly elected nonprofit board members as well as potential nonprofit board members.

The interactive workshop will be held on Thursday, June 1 from 2 to 4:30 p.m., with a social hour directly following the training. Registration is required to attend. Workshop topics include how to identify boards that align with your own interests and how to get your name on a nonprofit’s radar as a potential board member. Various board models will also be discussed.

“Since incorporating the OnBoard program into the UWPV family of programs, it has been our intent to provide relevant training and workshops for new board members in the region,” said Jason Newmark, president of the UWPV board. “We believe this is a significant way for UWPV to support our fellow nonprofit organizations. We invite new and potential board members to take full advantage of the abundant, shared knowledge that will be in the room.”

Space in the program is limited, so UWPV encourages people to register soon. To do so, contact Jennifer Kinsman at (413) 693-0212 or [email protected].